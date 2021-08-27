Plasma Fractionation Product Market In-Depth Analysis 2021-2027 with Top Key Players: Takeda, CSL, Grifols, Octapharma

Growing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic domains, increased plasma collection (and the number of plasma collection facilities), expanding elderly population, and rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency are all driving market expansion (AATD). However, during the forecast period, the high cost of plasma products, limited reimbursements, and the advent of recombinant alternatives are projected to hamper the market’s growth to some extent.

Top Key Players Included in Plasma Fractionation Product Market Report: Takeda, CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Kedrion, LFB Group, Biotest, BPL, RAAS, CBPO, and Hualan Bio

Immunoglobulins, coagulation factor concentrates, albumins, protease inhibitors, and other items are the products that make up the plasma fractionation market. Plasma fractionation is divided into neurology, immunology, haematology, critical care, pulmonology, hemato-oncology, rheumatology, and other applications based on application. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the regions in which the plasma fractionation market is divided.

In March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) proclaimed the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. A number of established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses, as well as minor start-ups, have expressed interest in developing treatments for the novel coronavirus infection. Although no specific medications have been approved for its treatment, convalescent plasma (CP) therapy is projected to improve the survival rate of COVID-19 patients, based on the favourable findings of a number of clinical trials.

