Plastic Pallets Market Report Significant Highlights, Statistical and Historical Data Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Plastic Pallets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global plastic pallets market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Plastic pallets are horizontal platforms used for stacking goods and facilitating their transportation from one place to another. They are generally made of virgin or recycled high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP). Compared to their wooden counterparts, plastic pallets have a lifespan of more than ten years. Over the years, they have gained traction due to their durability, reusability, recyclability, resistance to chemicals and easy maintenance.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plastic-pallets-market/requestsample

The global plastic pallets market is primarily driven by their increasing usage in warehouses to store raw materials and finished products. Additionally, the expanding food and beverages (F&B), chemical, textile and pharmaceutical industries have escalated the demand for hygienic, sustainable and contamination-free pallets. Furthermore, their rising adoption in the processing and manufacturing units, distribution centers and conveyor systems has impacted the market. Other factors, including the emerging e-commerce sector, growing need for logistics services and introduction of active tracking devices integrated with the latest technologies to allow easy tracking of pallets, are anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global plastic pallets market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Allied Plastics Inc.

CABKA Group

Greystone Logistics

Monoflo International

Orbis Corporation (Menasha Corporation)

Paxxal Inc.

Perfect Pallets Inc.

Polymer Solutions International Inc.

Rehrig Pacific Company

TMF Corporation

Tranpak Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material:

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Breakup by Pallet Type:

Nestable

Rackable

Stackable

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food and Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceutical

Petroleum and Lubricants

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plastic-pallets-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Solar Panel Recycling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/solar-panel-recycling-market

Pest Control Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pest-control-market

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800