Podcasting Market Outlook, Industry Demand, Growth, Share, Scope and Competitive Analysis 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Podcasting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global podcasting market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Podcasting refers to a service that allows internet users to access spoken word audio files through subscription-based or free portals. These services also enable the users to download the same on their personal devices. They consist of an episodic series of audios covering diverse genres that can be popularly accessed by the masses during multitasking or while in transit. Several podcasts also provide flexible delivery of audio learning resources that can be helpful for educational purposes.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global podcasting market is primarily driven by improving network infrastructure across the globe. With the advent of high-speed internet connectivity and the increasing penetration of affordable smartphones, individuals are now engaging in innovative media content for entertainment and learning solutions. This, coupled with the easy accessibility to free and cheap podcasting services on the global levels, is expected to provide an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, podcasting services are widely employed in the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-commerce (B2C) segments in an attempt to reach a wider audience for building brand image and reputation. These services are also utilized by several small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as they offer a high return on investment (ROI). Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization, the emergence of 5G and the growing preference for podcasts offering news and politics content.

Podcasting Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the podcasting market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Spotify AB

Apple Inc.

Liberated Syndication Inc.

Podbean Tech LLC

Amazon.com Inc.

SoundCloud Ltd.

Pandora Media LLC (Sirius XM Holdings Inc.).

TuneIn Inc.

iHeartMedia Inc.

Entercom Communications Corp

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global podcasting market on the basis of genre, format and region.

Breakup by Genre:

News and Politics

Society and Culture

Comedy

Sports

Others

Breakup by Format:

Interviews

Panels

Solo

Repurposed Content

Conversational

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

