Point-of-Care (POC) Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Consumption Analysis, Emerging Trends and can Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2027

Point-of-care (POC) diagnosis includes sample testing to facilitate rapid diagnosis and choose on treatment planning accordingly. Infectious diseases often got to be diagnosed early, as they will be fatal against the system . POC communicable disease diagnostics allows early detection of diseases and may impact the medical outcome of treatment of the disease.

The U.S. FDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) is liable for overseeing all activities associated with the marketing of diagnostic products. POC diagnosis is cost-efficient and time saving, also as offer various benefits like are often performed easily, prevent sample spillage, no necessity of skilled professionals, etc.

Market Dynamics:

The emergence of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) is predicted to propel the expansion of the point-of-care (POC) communicable disease diagnostics market. as an example , in February 2021, RNA Disease Diagnostics secured an exclusive global license to a cutting-edge sensor technology jointly owned by the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) and therefore the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB). RNA Disease Diagnostics’ first product are going to be a rapid point-of-care (POC) COVID-19 test with accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity that’s like the gold standard RT-PCR lab diagnostic.

Moreover, initiatives and funding from government and individual organizations for point-of-care (POC) communicable disease diagnostics are expected to reinforce the expansion of the point-of-care (POC) communicable disease diagnostics market. as an example , in February 2021, Visby Medical secured US$ 12.3 million from the us Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to develop a next generation device to detect influenza and COVID-19 during a single point-of-care rapid PCR test and, subsequently, as an over-the-counter test for consumer use.

Increasing prevalence of communicable disease s in both developed and developing countries and increasing incidence of target conditions is additionally expected to fuel the expansion of the point-of-care (POC) infectious disease diagnostics market. However, stringent and time-consuming regulatory policies and pricing pressure thanks to reimbursement cuts and budget constraints are expected to restrain the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players operating within the point-of-care (POC) communicable disease diagnostics market are Cardinal Health, Inc., AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., Trinity Biotech Plc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and Danaher Corporation.

Major players within the market are adopting various strategies, like merger, acquisition, and collaboration, to reinforce their market presence. as an example , in January 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a definitive agreement to accumulate molecular diagnostics company Mesa Biotech for about US$ 450 million.

In September 2019, Abbott Laboratories and Sanofi collaborated to integrate glucose sensing and insulin delivery technologies to further simplify diabetes management.

