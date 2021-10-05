Poisoning with Novichok | More than 40 countries are calling on Moscow to comment on Alexei Navalny

Poisoning with Novichok | More than 40 countries are calling on Moscow to comment on Alexei Navalny

(The Hague) A group of 45 countries, including Canada, France, Great Britain and Germany, on Tuesday in front of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), demanded explanations from Russia after the poisoning of opponent Alexei Navalny in 2020.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 2:39 pm

Moscow has 10 days to respond to questions from the countries according to the rules of the Hague-based OPCW, said representatives of the 45 states including all countries of the European Union, according to the French ambassador in the Netherlands.

According to Western experts, the Kremlin opponent fell victim to the Soviet-era neurotoxin Novichok in August 2020. Mr Navalny was treated in Germany before being imprisoned on his return to Russia.

Moscow has always denied any participation.

“Today 45 contracting states, including Great Britain, informed the Executive Board of the OPCW that they will formally ask Russia questions about the poisoning of Navalny under Article 9 of the Convention,” the British delegation said on Twitter.

“Russia has 10 days to reply,” she added.

“It is important that Russia sets out in detail the measures to investigate and clear up the use of chemical weapons on its territory,” said an excerpt from the statement by the British on Twitter by the 45-country delegation.

The 41-member OPCW Executive Board meets this week to discuss progress in the global elimination of chemical weapons.

The member states of the Executive Council also called on Syria on Monday to authorize the arrival of inspectors on its soil. They believe Damascus continues to violate its obligations to verify the possible presence of chemical weapons in locations where they are likely to be manufactured or stored.