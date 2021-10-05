Poisoning with Novichok | Navalny affair: 45 states demand explanations from Russia

(The Hague) A group of 45 countries, including the US, Canada and members of the European Union, on Tuesday called outside the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Russia for a statement following the poisoning of opponent Alexe in 2020 Navalny.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 2:39 pm

Moscow has 10 days to answer questions from the countries in accordance with the rules of the OPCW based in The Hague.

According to Western experts, the Kremlin opponent fell victim to the Soviet-era neurotoxin Novichok in August 2020. Mr Navalny was treated in Germany before being imprisoned on his return to Russia.

Moscow has always denied any participation.

“Today 45 member states, including the UK, informed the Executive Board of the OPCW that they will formally ask Russia questions about the poisoning of Navalny under Article 9 of the Convention,” the UK delegation said on Twitter.

“It is important that Russia sets out in detail the measures to investigate and clear up the use of chemical weapons on its territory,” said an excerpt from the statement by the British on Twitter by the 45-country delegation.

“The United States and many members of the international community have long sought clarification on the attempted assassination attempt by Russia on Mr Navalny with a chemical weapon on August 20, 2020 and his intention to cooperate with the OPCW,” Washington said in a statement.

“Given its status as a member state of the Chemical Weapons Convention, Russia’s continued lack of transparency and cooperation regarding poisoning is particularly worrying,” added Washington.

Western countries in particular are calling on Russia to describe in detail what measures it has taken since August 20, 2020 to follow up on the incident. They are also surprised that, despite an invitation in October 2020, Moscow has not yet received any OPCW experts on its territory to assist with the investigation.

“Despite several requests from” many Member States “, Russia has not yet provided a credible explanation for the incident,” according to an official document posted on the Russian Federation’s website.

“We are not aware of any internal investigations in Russia,” they added.

The 41-member OPCW Executive Board meets this week to discuss progress in the global elimination of chemical weapons.

The member states of the Executive Council also called on Syria on Monday to authorize the arrival of inspectors on its soil. They believe Damascus continues to violate its obligations to verify the possible presence of chemical weapons in locations where they are likely to be manufactured or stored.