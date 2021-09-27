Poland | Migrants who died at the border: the European Union wants a statement

Poland | Migrants who died at the border: the European Union wants a statement

(Brussels) The EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson called on Monday from Warsaw for “transparency” about the death of migrants at the border with Belarus and considered it “completely unacceptable that people die at the external borders of the EU”.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 3:37 pm

The Swedish official said she tried unsuccessfully to speak to Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, adding that she is traveling to Warsaw on Thursday evening and is hoping to meet him.

“I’m very worried that […] five people died on the Polish-Belarusian border, ”she said.

In the past few months, thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, have crossed or tried to cross the EU border from Belarus to Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. The EU accuses Belarus of orchestrating the influx of migrants in retaliation for the sanctions imposed by the 27 after the opposition was crushed by the Minsk regime.

“We have to help Poland protect its borders, but it is also important to prevent people from losing their lives at these borders, and we have to discuss these issues,” said Ylva Johansson in an exchange with journalists.

“It is completely unacceptable for people to die at our external borders,” she said.

“I would like to know more about what happened,” she said. “It is important that there is transparency” […] It is really important to investigate, the Polish authorities have announced that they “will do it,” said Johansson.

In addition, she again denounced an “act of aggression” by the Belarusian regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

Poland’s interior minister on Monday recommended extending the state of emergency on the border with Belarus by 60 days, saying that many migrants who cross it have ties to “radical or criminal groups”.

NGOs criticize this state of emergency, which prevents them from helping migrants and forbids access to all non-residents, including journalists. Activists also accuse Poland of practicing push-backs, preventing migrants from submitting asylum applications and forcing them back to Belarus.