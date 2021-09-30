Poland: national law or EU law – what’s going on?

Because there are doubts about the rule of law, the European Commission is already withholding money for Poland. Now the Polish Constitutional Court wants to decide whether national law takes precedence.

Warsaw (dpa) – Can European law prevail over Polish constitutional law in case of doubt? The Warsaw Constitutional Court will deal with this issue on Thursday.

More precisely, the question is whether the provisions of the EU treaties, with which the European Commission justifies its right to have a say in matters of rule of law, are compatible with the Polish constitution. The court has already repeatedly postponed the decision on this issue. The meeting was last suspended last Wednesday. The reason given was that new aspects had been brought to the fore; the court needs time to formulate questions on this matter.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had asked the Polish Constitutional Court to revise a judgment of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) of March 2, 2021. In the decision, the highest judges of the EU found that the law of the EU can force member states to ignore individual provisions of national law, even if it is constitutional law. According to the ECJ, the filling procedure of the Supreme Court in Poland could violate EU law. This would mean that the ECJ could force Poland to repeal parts of the controversial judicial reform of the national-conservative PiS government.

As a result of the reforms, the European Commission has already opened several infringement proceedings against the government in Warsaw and filed proceedings with the European Court of Justice (ECJ). Among other things, the Brussels authority has doubts about the independence of the Polish constitutional court. The president is Julia Przylebska, a close confidant of PiS boss Jaroslaw Kaczynski. The European Commission is currently withholding billions in Corona aid for Poland because there are concerns over the rule of law in the country. Responsible EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis recently said that the open question of the rule of EU law also plays a role.

However, the Polish government in the EU is not alone in doubting the priority of EU law. From the point of view of the Federal Constitutional Court, it is also disputed that judgments of the European Court of Justice generally have priority over judgments of national courts.

In May 2020, the judges in Karlsruhe opposed purchases of European Central Bank bonds worth billions – and thus opposed a CJEU ruling for the first time. Constitutional judges argued that the central bank had overstepped its monetary policy mandate with the program launched in 2015. The federal government and the Bundestag should ensure that European monetary authorities retrospectively check whether purchases are proportionate. It has now happened, as the court found in a decision at the end of April. In the dispute over the judgment, the European Commission announced the opening of infringement proceedings against Germany in June.