Poland: State of emergency extended on the border with Belarus

Warsaw accuses Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of bringing refugees from crisis regions to the EU’s external border in an organized manner. The conflict is not in sight.

Warsaw (dpa) – In view of the continued influx of migrants, the Polish parliament has extended the state of emergency on the border with neighboring Belarus.

Sejm deputies voted Thursday evening for a further 60-day extension, as Polish media reported early Friday morning. Earlier, President Andrzej Duda made the corresponding request.

During the debate in the Sejm, Paweł Soloch, head of the National Security Bureau, reported that nearly 7,000 migrants attempted to cross the border illegally in this area in September alone. In September of the previous year, there were around 120.

With its decision to extend the state of emergency, the “pressure orchestrated by the Belarusian regime to destabilize the EU” should be thwarted, according to a tweet from the Sejm.

The government in Warsaw accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of bringing refugees from crisis areas to the EU’s external border in an organized manner. Lukashenko announced in late May that Minsk would no longer prevent migrants from continuing to travel to the EU – in response to tougher Western sanctions against the former Soviet republic.

Aid organizations suspect that Polish border guards are returning most of the migrants to Belarus. This can hardly be verified due to the state of emergency at the border, as journalists and assistants are not allowed to enter the area.

EU Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson urged Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski to admit journalists on the ground at a meeting Thursday evening in Warsaw. There was a long and open discussion, Johansson said afterwards. The Belarusian approach demands a decisive response from the EU. But: “We respect fundamental rights. A spokesperson for the Brussels authorities said on Friday that Johansson had also expressed concern over reports of possible illegal refoulements of migrants by Polish authorities.