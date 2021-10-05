Political censorship | Russia threatens Facebook with gigantic fines

(Moscow) Russia on Tuesday threatened Facebook with fines that could exceed hundreds of millions of euros for removing non-illegal content, a new episode of the showdown between Moscow and the net giants.

In a statement, Russian telecommunications gendarme Roskomnadzor said that the sum could reach “between 5 and 10% of the annual turnover” of the American company in Russia.

According to the Russian business newspaper Vedomosti, this could amount to tens of billions of rubles (several hundred million dollars).

Roskomnadzor says that he has filed a complaint against Facebook because it has repeatedly refused to delete “dangerous” information posted on its network and on Instagram, which is also owned by the American company.

He states that a Russian court must determine the amount of the possible fine.

According to Russian media, Facebook has already been fined 90 million rubles for multiple violations. Small amounts compared to the fines that the social network is now facing, said Roskomnadzor.

Russia regularly sanctions large digital companies that have been accused of not removing content promoting drugs, suicide, or related to the opposition.

Alexei Navalny

In September, shortly before the parliamentary elections, Moscow forced Apple and Google to withdraw the application of the detained opponent Alexei Navalny from its virtual stores in Russia.

According to internal sources, the authorities threatened to arrest employees of these companies in Russia if they did not cooperate.

Russia has increased its control over the Internet in recent years, the last room in which critical voices were still relatively freely expressed in the country.

The authorities are developing a controversial “sovereign internet” system that will eventually make it possible to isolate the Russian internet by separating it from the large global servers.

The Kremlin denies wanting to build a national network under control, as is the case in China, but NGOs and opponents fear that.