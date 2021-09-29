Poll: 68 percent for Laschet’s resignation from all offices

Berlin (dpa) – A clear majority of people in Germany would welcome the resignation of Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet from all political office.

According to that, 68% are in favor, as shown in a YouGov poll released on Wednesday. 13 percent reject this.

The CDU / CSU fell to an all-time low of 24.1% in Sunday’s federal election. The SPD was the most powerful force at 25.7%.

“Then we will win people’s hearts again.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein Daniel Günther (CDU) sees his own party in a very serious situation. “From my point of view, the situation is dramatic. A CDU that earns less than 25% naturally needs reform, ”he said in an interview with“ Kieler Nachrichten ”(Wednesday). If the Union wanted to remain a popular party in the long term, it would certainly mean a revival, that is to say “taking care of important issues and becoming more recognizable as a Union.” It should be clear to everyone that this process is now extremely important. The Union must remain situated in the middle, said Günther. “Then we will win people’s hearts again. Exactly this way, you also reduce the AfD. “

It does not call for a personal debate, “but of course we have to overcome the bad election result,” said the newspaper’s Günter. “People did not come to see us en masse and said that because of Armin Laschet, I am voting for the CDU. This certainly needs to be discussed when considering the election results. “

But now it’s all about Germany. “This means that a government must be formed, and for that we must be able to act as a Union and be available for such talks with our main candidate Armin Laschet.” The election result was bad, so no demands were drawn, it was more about being ready to talk about forming a government.

Günther said he was not a critic of Laschet, but always supported him at all times. “It is important that a party campaigns as one. This is also one of the reasons for the not-so-great result, ”said the Prime Minister. “We are not always seen as a party in which everyone comes together.”

Brinkhaus does not consider Laschet to be a leader of the opposition

The re-elected Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus assumes that Armin Laschet does not want to become parliamentary group leader if the Union finds itself in opposition. “Armin Laschet will certainly not be a candidate for the presidency of the parliamentary group if we go into the opposition,” Brinkhaus said Tuesday evening in the ARD “Tagesthemen”. “In that regard, I’m not a placeholder and I don’t feel it either. Brinkhaus was re-elected in the evening with 85% of the vote in the Union parliamentary group – but only until the end of April and not, as usual, for a year. Instead, Laschet will take care of the party if the Union does not rule, Brinkhaus said. “As the chairman of the party, you are quite busy.”