Poll: People are less worried about Corona

The pandemic now worries fewer people than at the beginning of the summer. According to a survey, the number of infections apparently plays only a small role in perception.

Berlin (dpa) – Despite the continued high number of infections, Germans are less worried about the effects of the corona virus.

In a survey released Tuesday by the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR), only 12% of those polled said they were worried or very worried about the physical effects. 17 percent said they were concerned about their mental health. As a result, 11% think about their economic situation.

In early fall, people are also less distant from their peers in order to protect themselves from possible infection. At the end of June, when the number of infections was relatively low, 50% of those polled said they had not left their homes to protect themselves. Now it’s down to 30 percent. 64% said at the end of June that they would meet their friends and family less often. Only 44 percent said this.

The survey, which is carried out regularly, also shows that the 2G rule (vaccinated, cured) meets significantly less approval in the population than the 3G rule (vaccinated, cured or tested negative). 83% of those surveyed consider the 3G rule to be an appropriate measure to contain the coronavirus, compared with only 56% support the 2G rule.