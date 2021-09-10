Poll: Slight recovery for the Union – SPD improves |

Shortly before the federal election: According to the so-called Sunday question, the CDU and CSU are rallying again in favor of the voters. The Greens, the FDP and the Left are recording losses.

Berlin (dpa) – The downward trend of the CDU and CSU in favor of voters seems to have stopped for the moment: according to a poll by the opinion research institute YouGov, 21% of people are currently voting for the Union in the federal election. This is a percentage point higher than the survey of a week ago.

At the same time, however, the SPD has also improved by one point and is said to remain the strongest party with 26%.

While the Greens stick to the so-called Sunday question at 15% and the AfD at 12%, the FDP and the left have recorded significant losses compared to the previous week: Free Democrats slip from 13 to 10 %, the left falls from 8 to 6 percent. However, more than one in three voters is still undecided: according to the survey, only 62 percent have already cast their final vote.

In principle, election polls only reflect opinion at the time of the survey and are not a prognosis for the outcome of the election. You are also always fraught with uncertainties. Among other things, declining ties between parties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected.

In polls released since Saturday, the CDU and CSU together rank between 19% and 25%. The SPD climbs to 25 to 27 percent. The Greens are only 15.5 to 17 percent.

