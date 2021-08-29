Poll: SPD climbs to 24% – three points ahead of Union | Free press

Four weeks before the parliamentary elections, another poll considers the SPD with Olaf Scholz as the most powerful force. The Social Democrats are in the “Sunday trend” at 24% – significantly more than the Union.

Berlin (dpa) – Four weeks before the federal elections, another poll sees the SPD with chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz as the most powerful force. Social Democrats gain two percentage points in “Sunday trend” for “Bild am Sonntag” compared to the previous week

With 24%, they are now well ahead of the Union, which stands at 21% (-1). According to the newspaper, this is the lowest value ever measured by the Insa polling institute for the Union. The Greens remain at 17, the FDP at 13%. The AfD (11%) and the Left (6%) each lose one point.

Even with the polls of chancellor candidates, things look increasingly gloomy for the Union: for the chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) in the direct ballot this week, according to the “Sunday trend”, only 10% would vote (-2). The green candidate Annalena Baerbock wins a point and arrives at 14%. Scholz would still be in the lead with 31% – despite being less than 3 percentage points for the SPD candidate.

The SPD had recently increased in several investigations

The SPD has also recently gained ground in several surveys carried out by other opinion research institutes. A YouGov survey and the “trend barometer” created by the Forsa institute for RTL and n-tv also recently saw the Social Democrats in the lead. In Friday’s ZDF “Politbarometer”, the SPD and the Union were tied at 22% each.

Election polls are usually always fraught with uncertainty. Among other things, declining ties between parties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected. In principle, polls only reflect opinions at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the outcome of the election.