Polyacrylamides Industry : by Manufacturers, Production Capacity, Price, Product type, Market Share and size

Global polyacrylamides market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.93 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high growth rate associated with various applicable end-use industries.

Key Companies Operating in this Industry are: Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co., LTD; Ashland; BASF SE; Kemira; SNF Group; Shandong Polymer Bio-chemicals Co., Ltd.; Henan Zhengjia Green Energy Co.,Ltd.; Shandong Keda Group Co., Ltd.; Anhui Tianrun Chemistry Industry Company Limited; YIXING BLUWAT CHEMICALS CO.,LTD; NUOER GROUP; CHINAFLOC; Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corporation; Arakawa Chemical Industries,Ltd.; ENVITECH

Global Polyacrylamides Market Scope and Market Size:

On the basis of product, the polyacrylamides market is segmented into ionic nature, polymer structure. Ionic nature is further sub segmented into non-ionic polyacrylamide (PAMN), cationic polyacrylamide (CPAM), anionic polyacrylamide (APAM) and others. Polymer structure is further sub segmented into straight chain and cross linked.

On the basis of form, the polyacrylamides market is segmented into powder, emulsion, gel, and others.

On the basis of production process, the polyacrylamides market is segmented into copper catalyst-based, and microbial enzyme-based.

On the basis of application, the polyacrylamides market is segmented into flocculant for water treatment, enhanced oil recovery and gas extraction, paper and pulp making, mining, paints and coatings, soil conditioner, binder in skin lotions, manufacturing safe contact lenses, textiles, food, and others.

On the basis of end use industry, the polyacrylamides market is segmented into municipal and commercial, oil and gas, pulp and paper, cosmetics, mining, and others

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW GLOBAL Polyacrylamides MARKET

1.4 LIMITATION

1.5 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.5 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL

2.6 LIFE LINE CURVE OF RAW MATERIAL

2.7 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING

2.8 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.9 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

2.1 MARKET END-USER COVERAGE GRID

2.11 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX

2.12 VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

2.13 IMPORT-EXPORT DATA

2.14 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.15 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

5 MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 DRIVERS

5.2 RESTRAINS

5.3 OPPORTUNITIES

5.4 CHALLENGES

6 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL Polyacrylamides MARKET

6.1 ANALYSIS ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL Polyacrylamides MARKET

6.2 AFTERMATH OF COVID-19 AND GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES TO BOOST THE GLOBAL INDUSTRY

6.3 STRATEGIC DECISIONS BY MANUFACTURERS AFTER COVID-19 TO GAIN COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE

6.4 IMPACT ON DEMAND

6.5 IMPACT ON PRICE

6.6 IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN

6.7 CONCLUSION

7 GLOBAL Polyacrylamides MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 NORTH AMERICA

7.3 EUROPE

7.4 ASIA-PACIFIC

7.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

7.6 SOUTH AMERICA

8 GLOBAL Polyacrylamides MARKET: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL

8.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA

8.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE

8.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: ASIA-PACIFIC

8.5 EXPANSIONS

8.6 NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS

8.7 PARTNERSHIPS

9 SWOT ANALYSIS

10 COMPANY PROFILES

10.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

10.1.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

10.1.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

10.1.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

10.1.5 RECENT UPDATES

11 QUESTIONNAIRE

12 RELATED REPORTS

