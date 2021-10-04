Polycarbonate Market Research Report 2021 | Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026

The global polycarbonate market grew at a CAGR of 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026, according to IMARC Group’s latest report.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Polycarbonate is a group of lightweight, durable, and amorphous thermoplastic polymers. It is synthesized by the polymerization or polycondensation of bisphenol A and phosgene. Polycarbonate is a synthetic resin and gradually turn from solid to liquid when exposed to heat. It offers optical transparency, oxidative and thermal stability, and resistance to moisture, chemicals, heat, and electricity. Polycarbonate is used to manufacture safety glass, eye lenses and architectural glazing, semiconductor machinery components, and transparent manifolds.

Market Trends:

Growing industrialization and rising demand for lightweight and shatter-resistant products are driving the polycarbonate market. The polycarbonate resins are combined with other polymers to produce lighting systems, headlamp lenses, and exterior/interior components. Furthermore, extensive applications of hollow polycarbonates in manufacturing thermally insulated consumer electronic devices is further augmenting the product demand. Additionally, the emergence of technologically advanced devices, including AR- and VR-based devices, sensors, and drones, is also inducing the market growth. The widespread adoption of polycarbonate in the agriculture industry to manufacture UV-resistant roof panels and sheets in agricultural outbuildings is also expected to drive the polycarbonate market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Chi Mei Corporation

Covestro AG

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

LG Chem

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp.

SABIC

Teijin Limited

Trinseo

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application, imports & exports and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Sheets and Films

Fibers

Blends

Tubes

Others

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Construction, Sports and Recreational

Optical Media

Appliances and Housewares

Packaging

Medical and Ophthalmic

Others

Imports and Exports:

Import Trends

Import Breakup by Country

Export Trends

Export Breakup by Country

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

