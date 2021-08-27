Polycrystalline Silicon market leading manufacturers with latest trends forecast to 2027

Polycrystalline silicon is a highly purified and crystalline form of silicon that is mainly manufactured by chemical purification process from metallurgical grade silicon. Distillation of volatile silicon compounds and their decomposition into silicon at high temperatures is the key function of the process. Due to advancement of technology, newer and improved processes are being developed as an alternative to this method which is called as fluidized bed reactor.

The key challenge in manufacturing polycrystalline silicon is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the resource consumption in the application by reducing the use of materials, improved cell concept, and advancements in manufacturing the product application. Polycrystlline silicon is majorly used in manufacturing solar cells and significantly used in manufacturing integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. According to European Photovoltaic Association, the global photovoltaic capacity installed annually 50.6 Gegawatts with an annual growth of 25% in 2015. The high growth global market for the photovoltaic is fueling the market for polycrystalline silicon as they provide highest energy conversion efficiency of about 25%. Polycrystalline silicon plays a key role in the solar photovoltaic cells market.

Top Key Players in Polycrystalline Silicon market: GCL-Poly, Energy, Holdings, Limited, (Hong, Kong), Wacker, Chemie, AG, (Germany), OCI, Company, Ltd., (South, Korea), REC, Silicon, ASA, (Norway), Tokuyama, Corporation, (Japan), Daqo, New, Energy, Corp., (China), Hemlock, Semiconductor, Corporation, (U.S.), SunEdison, Inc., (U.S.), Woongjin, Polysilicon, Co., Ltd., (Korea), and, Active, Solar, Energietechnik, GmbH, (Austria).

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Polycrystalline Silicon Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the global Polycrystalline Silicon Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Regional Analysis:

Besides segmental breakdown, the report is highly structured into region wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the Polycrystalline Silicon market. The study helps understanding how the market will fare in the respective region, while also mentioning the emerging regions growing with a significant CAGR. The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

[U.S., Canada, Mexico] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe] Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

[China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

[Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

The rapid growth of solar photovoltaic industry and high growth electronics industry are the main drivers for the polycrystalline market. The recent past has witnessed rapid growth in consumer inclination towards renewable energy sources such as solar. Also, the government policies for reducing carbon footprints, United Nations Conference on Climate change, and increasing awareness about the green energy concept is augmenting demand for polycrystalline silicon into manufacturing of solar panels. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global PV sector is projected to grow at a rate of 25% annually.

