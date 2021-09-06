Polyester Staple Fiber Market Trends, Size, Companies Share, Growth and Opportunities by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Polyester Staple Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global polyester staple fiber market exhibited stable growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Polyester staple fiber (PSF) is a versatile, man-made fiber that is manufactured or recycled from mono ethylene glycol (MEG) or polyethylene terephthalate (PET) chips. It is lightweight, resistant to light, and is available in a wide variety of colors with different cut lengths. In addition, it also resists extreme temperatures and exhibits strong resilience. It is also used in spinning yarns that are knitted into non-woven fabrics. As a result, they are employed to produce premium pillows, quilts, sofa, cushions, mattresses, soft toys, and jackets.

The global polyester staple fiber market is primarily driven by its growing use as a substitute for cotton in the textile industry. PSFs are cheaper, thinner, and available in various colors compared to cotton. Consequently, they are increasingly used to make sportswear, activewear, and intimate wear, propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising awareness regarding environmental and plastic pollution has led to the increased demand for recycled PSF. Due to this, consumers are adopting sustainable textiles that are obtained from recyclable materials. Furthermore, the increasing disposable incomes, and rising trend of sustainable and fast fashion, and increasing production of light commercial vehicles are providing positive growth to the market across the globe.

Polyester Staple Fiber Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global polyester staple fiber market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. (Alfa S.A.B. de C.V.)

Bombay Dyeing

China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec Group)

Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Huvis Corporation

Indorama Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

Shubhalakshmi Polyester Ltd

Toray Industries Inc.

XINDA Corp

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global polyester staple fiber market on the basis of origin, product, application and region.

Breakup by Origin:

Virgin

Recycled

Blended

Breakup by Product:

Solid

Hollow

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Apparel

Filtration

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

