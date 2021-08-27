Polyethylene Terephthalate market size analysis by development history, growth status

The research study of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both the short and long term. The report ensures a 360-degree assessment, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Polyethylene terephthalate is the most common plastic resin of polyester made from the combination of two monomers. Polyethylene terephthalate, also referred to as PET or PETE, is a remarkable cost and energy efficient packaging material, which possesses properties of versatility, strength, and recyclability, thus being used in various end-use industries such as packaging and textile. The polyethylene terephthalate market is projected to boost an excellent sustainability during the forecast period (2017-2025). However, growing environmental pollution from the chemical and petrochemical industries is expected to be one of the key concerns for the PET market. Despite various environmental concerns of PET use, it is much favorable in comparison to steel, aluminum, glass and other materials used for packaging, due to its high weight bearing capacity and light weight, which in turn reduces the transportation cost by utilizing less space and weight.

Top Key Players in Polyethylene Terephthalate market: Alpek, S.A.B, de, C.V., RTP, company, BASF, SE, The, Dow, Chemicals, Company, Jiangsu, Sanfangxiang, Group, Indorama, Ventures, M&G, Chemicals, Nan, Ya, Plastics, Corporation, Far, Eastern, New, Century, and, Quadrant, AG, among, others.

Regional Analysis:

Besides segmental breakdown, the report is highly structured into region wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the Polyethylene Terephthalate market. The study helps understanding how the market will fare in the respective region, while also mentioning the emerging regions growing with a significant CAGR. The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe] Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]



Polyethylene terephthalate can be recycled and reused for manufacturing door panels, rain coats, industrial sheets and carpets. The closed loop recycling of used polyethylene terephthalate bottles into new grade PET is expected to subsequently decrease the environmental pollution by a decreasing the demand for raw material, consequently increasing the profit margin of the PET bottle manufacturer.

PET is biologically inert material, which does not react with any food or beverages and offers high resistance to micro-organism. For instance, in December 1992, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the use of recycled PET bottles, as safe from any kind of microbial contamination and reaction with the packed food or beverages.

Among product type, carbonated soft drink segment is expected to hold dominant position in the polyethylene terephthalate market over the forecast period, at a CAGR of over 10.1% in terms of revenue, and 8.1% in terms of volume. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, it is estimated that the carbonated soft drink segment will reach over 7.70 billion by 2017. Since PET bottles or packaging materials are used as an alternative to silica glass and acrylic materials due to its superior resistance to micro-organisms, the demand for PET will increase, thereby driving growth of the global PET market.

