Polyisoprene (PI) Surgical Gloves Market Impact of Existing and Emerging Flexible Trends and Top Key Players (Medline, ANSELL, Merck) | Global Forecasts 2021-2028

Global Polyisoprene (PI) Surgical Gloves Market Synopsis:

The Global Polyisoprene (PI) Surgical Gloves Market is accounted for USD 555.76 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 947.78 Million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.90% from 2021 to 2028.

According to the market report analysis, Polyisoprene Gloves are made from synthetic material which offers comfort and tactile sensitivity. It is also puncture, tear and abrasion resistance. It is almost similar to latex except it lacks the harmful protein found in latex which is responsible for latex allergies.

Most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Polyisoprene (PI) Surgical Gloves Market are surging cases of the various surgeries and no risk of latex allergies as well as the rise in the concern of skin allergies from the latex based gloves. The innovations and ergonomically designed gloves by market players to reduce hand fatigue and increase efficiency is estimated to generate new bigger opportunities within the forecast period for the market. The easy availability of substitutes such as latex, nitrile and neoprene might prove as a big challenge for the market growth.

In terms of the regional analysis, North America is projected to dominate the Polyisoprene (PI) Surgical Gloves Market due to high technological advancement in healthcare industry. On the other hand, APAC is anticipated to have a fastest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to increasing healthcare expenditure.

Global Key Players:

1 Medline Industries, Inc

2 ANSELL LTD

3 Cardinal Health

4 Molnlycke Health Care AB

5 Top Glove Corporation Bhd

6 Sempermed Inc

7 XIANTAO LINGYANG PLASTIC CO. LTD

8 Hartalega Holdings Berhad

9 Supermax Corporation Berhad

10 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

11 Rubberex Corporation

12 Top Glove Corporation Bhd

13 MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

14 Narang Medical Limited

15 ascentet, Blaustein PPE

16 Merck KGaA

17 Surgi Pharma

18 Sara Health Care

19 Sterimed Group and More………………

Global Polyisoprene (PI) Surgical Gloves Market Segmentation:

Chemical Accelerators Segmentation:

1 Chemical Accelerators

2 Without Chemical Accelerators

End-User Segmentation:

1 Hospitals

2 Medical Centers

3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

4 Others

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Polyisoprene (PI) Surgical Gloves Market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates

5 Profiles on Polyisoprene (PI) Surgical Gloves including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Polyisoprene (PI) Surgical Gloves Market structure, market drivers and restraints

