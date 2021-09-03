Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market 2021 with Covid-19 analysis, SWOT analysis, key indicators, forecast to 2027 | Eaton, Parker Hannifin, Hutchinson

Polymeric Flexible Tubing are made from elastomeric and non-elastomeric polymers that can be natural or synthetic. The focus is on thermosetting elastomers, natural and synthetic rubbers and thermoplastic tubing materials, which include plastic resins and TPEs.This report is devoted exclusively to flexible tubing used for materials transport. Tubing that transports fluids and other materials not generally considered to be part of the traditional markets for tubing are outside the scope of this study. Products such as core tubes for paper-towel and tissue products, fiber tube packaging for juice concentrates and other food and beverage products, toothpaste and other product packaging tubes and drinking straws are also outside the scope of the study. In addition, structural and fabrication tubing as well as decorative tubes are also outside the scope. As noted at the beginning of this chapter, this is a study of flexible tubing produced from polymeric materials. The report does not cover rigid plastic pipe and tubing or metal pipe and tubing. Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing main providers include Saint-Gobain, Eaton and Parker Hannifin, totally accounting for over 10% of the market. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 36%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into Rubber Flexible Tubing, PVC Flexible Tubing, Polyethylene Flexible Tubing, Nylon Flexible Tubing, Polyurethane Flexible Tubing and others. The most common type is Rubber Flexible Tubing, with a share over 38%. In terms of application, it is widely used in Automobile Medical/Pharma, Food & Beverage, Agricultural,Oil & Gas, Chemicals and others. The most common application is automobile, which accounts for 27% of all.

The prime objective of this Polymeric Flexible Tubing report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography.

By Market Verdors: Eaton, Parker Hannifin, Hutchinson, Continental, Sumitomo Riko, Saint-Gobain, Toyoda Gosei, Zeus, Hansa-Flex, Nordson Corporation, Tianjin Pengling Group, Sichuan Chuanhuan Technology, Shandong Meichen Ecological Environment

The global Polymeric Flexible Tubing market was valued at 7443.69 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.54% from 2020 to 2027.



By Types:

Rubber Flexible Tubing

PVC Flexible Tubing

Polyethylene Flexible Tubing

Nylon Flexible Tubing

Polyurethane Flexible Tubing

By Applications:

Automobile

Medical/Pharma

Food & Beverage

Agricultural

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

By Region:

 North America (U.S., Canada)

 Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)

 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

 Middle East & Africa

