Pope and leaders of other religions with climate appeal

“Now is the time for urgent, radical and responsible acts”: Pope Francis and other religious leaders signed a joint appeal ahead of the world climate summit.

Rome (AP) – Pope Francis and nearly 40 leaders of other faiths have called on the international community to step up efforts in the fight against climate change.

At a meeting at the Vatican, faith leaders signed a joint appeal ahead of the Glasgow World Climate Summit in late October and early November (COP26). This was handed over to Alok Sharma, the summit leader, and to Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio.

“The COP26 in Glasgow is urgently called upon to find effective responses to the unprecedented ecological crisis and the crisis of values ​​that we are experiencing and thus give future generations concrete hope: we want to support them with our commitment and our spiritual closeness. Pope Francis shared with her.

Besides Francis, the Grand Imam of Egypt, Ahmed al-Tajjib, as one of the most important representatives of Sunni Islam, and the Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I, were among the signatories of the letter.

“We need a framework of hope and courage,” says the call. “The time has come for urgent, radical and responsible action. To change the current situation, the international community must act with more ambition and more equity, in all its concepts and strategies. Climate change is a worrying threat. “

We must achieve climate neutrality as quickly as possible and stop the rise in temperatures to 1.5 degrees. In this effort, rich states should take a leadership role, he said.