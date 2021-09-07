Pope wants to develop the Church with the laity

Pope Francis calls for cooperation for the future development of the Church. Will there be concrete progress in reform?

Rome (dpa) – Pope Francis wants to call all believers around the world to participate in the future development of the church from October in view of the Synod of Bishops of the World in 2023.

“With this convocation, Pope Francis invites the whole Church to reflect on a subject that is crucial for their life and their mission”, indicates a preparatory document presented to the Vatican.

In this document, the term “Synodal Way” used in the Catholic Church in Germany is repeated several times. However, it is questionable whether the Pope understands that this means anything similar to German Catholics. For a year and a half, they have been discussing the place of women, ecclesiastical sexual morality, power and priestly celibacy, and they also want to move the reform forward very concretely.

The Vatican document emphasizes first and foremost that church leadership must listen to God’s people – the laity, the non-clergy. It is said that God expects the Church of the third millennium to follow the path of synodality, that is to say a common path for the people and the Church. We must listen to everyone, including ordinary people, and give them the opportunity to express themselves, said the under-secretary of the Synod of Bishops, Monsignor Luis Marín de San Martín, at a press conference at the Vatican . There should be assemblies in every diocese.