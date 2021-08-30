Portable Diagnostic Device Market Segmented by Current Scenario, Market Drivers Analysis Report

The term “portable diagnostic device” (or PDD for short) refers to a good range of medical devices that are either made for external use (that are often utilized in the field) or for internal use within the doctor’s office. they’re designed to be used quickly and simply by any patient and also provides continuous and non-invasive monitoring of health parameters. Moreover, they also provide real-time information to a healthcare provider through connectivity.

Growing advancement within the field of medical device like smart wearable’s and image-guided therapy systems is predominantly fueling the market growth of the portable diagnostic device. as an example , in January 2019, Royal Philips announced Azurion with FlexArm, to line a replacement standard for patient imaging and positioning flexibility for image-guided procedures. Rising awareness regarding the advantage of portable medical devices is again anticipated to foster market growth. Increasing manufacturer’s specialise in the event of compact, wireless, and user-friendly is again projected to foster the market growth of the portable diagnostic device. Growing advancement within the field of embedded systems, sensors, and electronics is contributing to plug growth over the forecast period. Also, the growing geriatric population is increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer which is again driving demand for portable diagnostic devices.

From the geographic point of view, North America is predicted to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period and this is often attributed to continuous approval of the innovative products by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) within the region. as an example , in September 2019, Little Sparrows Technologies, a neonatal medical device startup committed to promoting the well-being of newborns, announced it’s received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the bili-hut™. The bili-hut is an innovative ultraportable neonatal phototherapy system that leverages a bassinet-like design to treat hyperbilirubinemia, commonly referred to as neonatal jaundice.

Key Developments:

1. In April 2020, Mindray Medical a worldwide provider of medical devices and solutions, announces the launch of the new portable ultrasound systems, ME series to reinforce clinical confidence during critical and emergency COVID-19 cases. they’re now available in Europe and other selected countries.

2. In March 2020, Royal Philips a worldwide health technology provider announced that it’s increased the assembly of certain critical care products and solutions to assist diagnose and treat patients with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

