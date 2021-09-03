Portable Generator Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities
According to new report by IMARC Group, the global portable generator market to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Portable generators are designed to provide temporary AC power for non-hardwired, stand-alone applications. They are widely adopted as backup devices comprising of an internal combustion engine, starter, alternator, fuel tank, and outlets assembled onto a metal frame in a single unit. The low-end models of portable generators support few basic home appliances, whereas the high-end models provide power backup for the entire house.
Market Trends
Portable generators are gaining popularity among the consumers as they are convenient to use and are cost-effective. Portable generators are widely adopted across construction sites to support the operation of power tools, such as paint sprayers, air compressors, drills, saws, etc. to provide optimal output with reduced fuel consumption. Moreover, the growing urbanization coupled with increasing incidences of power grid failures has led to the rising adoption of portable generators to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply. Furthermore, the manufacturers are introducing portable generators with lower greenhouse gas emissions due to the increasing environmental concerns across the globe.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Portable Generator Market Analysis and Segmentation 2021-2026:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
Cummins, Inc.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Eaton Corporation PLC
Generac Power Systems, Inc.
