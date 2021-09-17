Portable Interactive Whiteboard Market Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast – 2027

Global Portable Interactive Whiteboard Market

The portable interactive whiteboard is a large interactive display which connects to a computer. These are movable and lightweight interactive whiteboards. This system allows computer images to be displayed onto a board with the help of digital projector. They are used for delivering the content in training rooms, classrooms, broadcasting studios, and others.

The rise in adoption of advanced learning methods is one of the key driving factors which expected to boost the global portable interactive whiteboard market growth over the forecast period. Also, the rise in demand for gamification, and digital classrooms along with the artificial intelligence is further anticipated to fuel the market growth. The portable whiteboards offer an adaptive, engaging, and user friendly learning experience will positively influence the market growth during this forecast timeline. The increase in use of portable interactive whiteboards in the education and corporate sector as they aid demonstrating concepts with the help of images and graphics sourced from the internet. In addition, the rise in government initiatives towards e-learning environment will support the market growth.

Lack of awareness is the major restraint which expected to hinder the global portable interactive whiteboard market growth. Also, high cost of portable interactive whiteboard may limit the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Portable Interactive Whiteboard Market is segmented into type such as Front Projection, and Rear Projection. Further, market is segmented into application such as Corporate, Education, Commercial, and Others.

Also, the Global Portable Interactive Whiteboard Market is segmented into is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Cisco,

Foxconn,

Hitachi,

NEC,

Microsoft,

Samsung Display,

Google, Ricoh,

LG Display,

Panasonic, etc.

The analysis of the global portable interactive whiteboard market is based on the regions across the global level and regional level. Regionally, the report includes the key regions such as north america, latin america, asia pacific, europe, and the middle east & africa. Each region is examined more profoundly, with the latest trends, outlook, and promising opportunities in the global portable interactive whiteboard market share over the review period of 2027.

