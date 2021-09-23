Ports and Terminal Operations Market Business Opportunities by Leading Players, Incremental Revenue Growth and Trends Outlook to 2026

Global Ports and Terminal Operations market was valued at US$ 3,135.3 Mn in 2020 and it is expected to reach at US$ 6,030.0 Mn by 2027, growing at CAGR 9.9% during the period, 2017-2027. Increasing seaborne trade across the globe will prominently drive the port terminal market size. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in 2018, the seaborne trade surged by around 4% as compared to 2017. The sea freight services provide multiple benefits such as large cargo space availability, economical & safety. Expansion of maritime logistics services will drive the industry growth over forecast period.

Europe is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Ports in Europe are smaller; however, handle a large amount of cargo. Also, the European ports are not capable of competing on port size alone as ports with comparatively less size or capacity handle as much traffic as large-sized ports. Therefore, even moderately & scarcely busy ports are increasingly shifting towards smart operations. For Example, in Germany, the Port of Rotterdam had partnered with IBM to implement smart sensors across the 42-kilometer-long stretch of the port.

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for more than 30% of the global revenue share in 2019. The region is characterized by the presence of major ports with high throughput capacity, thereby contributing to the largest share worldwide. Countries including Japan, China, South Korea, and Singapore are the major countries recognized as prime trading points involving large amounts of trade activities. The aforementioned factor with the availability of technologies at a relatively lower cost, especially from countries including Taiwan & China has ensured strong growth in the region.

Smart port is growing trend in port terminal and operation market. The increase in need to curb operational expenses, gather real-time information & make data-driven decisions at port facilities is collectively driving the adoption of smart technologies among harbor authorities. Varioustechnologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), IoT, blockchain, and process automation are used for transforming a traditional port into a smart port. These are either deployed separately or in combination to transform the conventional infrastructure into a digitalized one. The smart port offers benefits over traditional port including limited operational expenses, reduced human-related disruptions, intelligent decision making, and more predictable performance. All these benefits offered results in raised productivity thereby paving the way for a sighted vision of Port 4.0.

The global trade is growing at faster rate, this have raised vessel size, cargo volumes, traffic at port, that increases pressure on the yards & the stakeholders involved. Due to this increased pressure, the internal efficiency at operational level gets affected at the ports. Incorporating smart solutions helps in optimizing operational activities, improving efficiency and reducing logistics cost. Sensors installed at the ports helps in monitoring infrastructure, scheduling maintenance activities & optimizing many other operational activities. Thus, demand for operational efficiency at ports may accelerate the growth for the smart port market, throughout the forecast period.

For instance in India, October 2020, Union Minister has initiated the ‘Direct Port Entry Facility’ at the V.O. Chidambaranar port. This facility allow direct movement of containers from factories, without intermediate handling at any CFS (Container Freight Station), facilitating shippers to get their exports directly to the container terminal (24×7), thereby increasing efficiency & ease of doing business.

In October 2020, the Ministry of Shipping in India had announced to develop a (Marine) National Logistics Portal with end-to-end logistics solutions to help exporters, importers & service providers that helps for strengthening port operation worldwide. Impact of this driver is high during this forecast timeframe.

Market Challenges: Cyberattacks Issue

Port operators are focusing on digital transformation optimize operational activities and expand the capabilities, such as monitoring of infrastructure, collecting real-time data and among others. This transformation is based on the technologies including big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) & incorporation of these technologies in the system has made the ports vulnerable to cyberattacks. To utilize technologies at their full potential awareness regarding cyberattacks can be raised among the stakeholders and cybersecurity can be developed. Thus, cyberattacks can be challenging factor for the growth of the port and terminal market, during the forecast period.

Market Opportunity: Digitalization creates new opportunities in the market

Information solutions play a vital rolein port/maritime. The digital transformation in port operation and terminal, such as navigation has aided users in gathering crucial information about the activities undertaken on ports and water bodies. Port terminal information solutions assist vessels in adapting to the dynamic sea conditions by monitoring several parameters, which enable users and organizations to take better operational as well as strategic decisions. Besides this, they are associated with advantages like enhancing the overall productivity & safety, along with ensuring efficiency in marine operations. As a result, these solutions are being employed for acquiring data about the ownership, movements, specifications and commercial activities of naval vessels. Hence digitalization creates new opportunities on the global port and terminal market.

Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as APM Terminals, China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd., COSCO SHIPPING LINES CO.LTD, DP World, EUROKAI GmbH & Co.KGaA, Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, International Container Terminal Services Inc., Ports America Inc, PSA International Pte. Ltd, and SAAM.

Market Taxonomy

By Service

Stevedoring

Cargo and handling transportation

Others

By Application

Food Transportation

Coal Transportation

Steel Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

