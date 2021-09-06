Portugal PVC Pipes Market Report, Size, Demand, Leading Companies and Opportunities 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Portugal PVC Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Portugal PVC pipes market reached a value of US$ 45.4 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/portugal-pvc-pipes-market/requestsample

The Portuguese plastic industry is one of the most influential sectors of the country’s economy. Over the last few years, the demand for PVC pipes in the country has escalated as these pipes are cost efficient, superior than most of their plastic and metal counterparts and are available in various grades. PVC pipes also have a smooth internal wall surface and resistance to abrasion while their hydraulic smoothness inhibits slime build-up and virtually eliminates tuberculation and encrustation. Owing to these properties these are widely used for sewage applications. Apart from this, due to considerable savings in raw materials and easy installation offered by PVC pipes, they are highly energy-efficient and environment-friendly in nature.

Market Trends:

The revival of the construction industry, supported by the improving economic growth, has created a huge demand for PVC pipes in Portugal. The Government has also introduced schemes such as the Programa Especial de Realojamento to encourage the construction of affordable housing. PVC pipes are also finding use in water distribution applications as they help in conserving water and energy by creating leak-free piping networks. Moreover, the breakage rate of PVC pipes is significantly lower than their cast metal counterparts.

Portugal PVC Pipes Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Portugal PVC pipes market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Politejo

Adequa Water Solutions

Fersil

Plimat

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Portugal PVC pipes market on the basis of types and application.

Breakup by Type:

Rigid

Flexible

Currently, rigid PVC pipes represent the most popular type of the PVC pipes in Portugal, accounting for the majority of the market share.

Breakup by Application:

Construction

Water Distribution

Agriculture

Others

On the basis of applications, the report finds that the construction sector represents the leading segment, accounting for the largest market share.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/portugal-pvc-pipes-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

North America PVC Pipes Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-pvc-pipes-market

Kuwait PVC Pipes Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/kuwait-pvc-pipes-market

Spain PVC Pipes Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/spain-pvc-pipes-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800