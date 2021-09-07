Postponement of the World Climate Conference requested

In about two months, the United Nations intends to host a face-to-face event in Glasgow to discuss the climate on a large scale. Now there is a huge protest.

Glasgow (AP) – Climate protection organizations around the world have called for the postponement of the United Nations World Climate Conference, which is due to take place in November in Glasgow, Scotland.

Barriers to travel, waves of corona infections and unequal access to vaccines have made it impossible for a “safe, inclusive and global climate conference,” said the Climate Action Network, in which more than 1,500 non-governmental organizations Governments from more than 120 countries met in a statement Tuesday.

A presence conference in November would de facto exclude many delegates and activists, especially from countries in the South, he said – for example because some travel itineraries are not available at all or are disproportionate.

The United Nations, on the other hand, stuck to the conference and underscored the urgency of the meeting: “The global scientific community has made it clear that climate change is now a global emergency and only a sharp increase climate protection can achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement at hand, “spokesman Farhan Haq said in New York on Tuesday.

Following the postponement linked to last year’s pandemic, the UK government plans to continue the event face-to-face in November. A few months ago, London announced that it would make the vaccines available to all participants, observers and media representatives in cooperation with the United Nations. However, the Climate Action Network criticized the efforts as insufficient, as no vaccinations had yet been administered.

The UK government has also announced that it will also cover the high costs of quarantine hotels. Travelers from high-risk countries on the UK government’s so-called red list must self-isolate for ten days after entering the country – usually at a cost of more than 2,000 pounds (around 2,327 euros).