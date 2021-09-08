Posts read by moderators, the report says

This is news that could irritate users of the famous instant messaging application WhatsApp, owned by the American giant Facebook. In fact, messages sent between users would not be as confidential as the firm claims. According to information from a report signed by ProPublica, WhatsApp has moderators whose mission is to analyze the millions of messages that users exchange.

They can ban the offending account

According to ProPublica, these moderators would be 1000 worldwide. Specifically, they have the ability to read all kinds of messages, that is, writings, photos and videos, reported by artificial intelligence or by users. The aim is, in particular, the fight against terrorism or pornography. Additionally, moderators would also have the ability to put the target account “under surveillance” or ban it. Note that moderators told ProPublica that once problematic content has been flagged to them, they can access the last five posts in a discussion thread. These disclosures could cast doubt on the app’s security claims.

In fact, WhatsApp had highlighted the safe side of its application several times. On the official website we can see: “Some of your most personal moments are shared on WhatsApp, that is why we have developed end-to-end encryption in the latest versions of our application. When end-to-end encrypted, your messages and calls are protected so that only you and the person you are communicating with can read or hear them. There is no one among you, not even WhatsApp ”.