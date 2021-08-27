Potassium Sulphate market is booming across the globe explored in latest research by 2020-2027

Coherent Market Insights have included a latest addition of global market research report titled Potassium Sulphate Market to its expansive repository. The report studies primary and secondary research in order to analyze the data effectively. The market study further also draws attention to crucial industry factors such as global clients, potential customers, and sellers, which instigates positive company growth. In order to gauge turning point of the businesses, significant market key players are also enlisted in order to deliver readers with in-depth analysis about industry strategies.

Potassium sulphate (SOP) is one of the essential fertilizers that is used in the agricultural industry, as it provides one of the essential nutrients to plants such as Potassium. For instance, according to the Fertilizers Institute, Washington, potassium plays an important role in the plant nutrition process and is termed as “Big 3” primary nutrient. The increasing demand for potash fertilizers in the agriculture sector is expected to drive growth of the global potassium sulphate market over the forecast period. Moreover, potassium sulphate offers advantages such as prevention of infection of plants from pests and other microbes. Potassium sulphate also helps the plant to adapt to unfavorable weather conditions and aids plants in absorbing more minerals from the soil, and also strengthens the tree stalks. In addition, other end uses industries of potassium sulphate include industrial, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food & beverages, and others.

Top Key Players in Potassium Sulphate market: K+S KALI GmbH, Compass Minerals International Inc., Tessenderlo Group, SQM SA, Sesoda Corporation, Migao Corporation, The Mosaic Company, Yara International ASA, SOPerior Fertilizer Corp., and Interpid Potash, Inc.

The report segments the global Potassium Sulphate Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the global Potassium Sulphate Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Besides segmental breakdown, the report is highly structured into region wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the Potassium Sulphate market. The study helps understanding how the market will fare in the respective region, while also mentioning the emerging regions growing with a significant CAGR. The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

[U.S., Canada, Mexico] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe] Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

[China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

[Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Among regions, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of around 51.8% in the global potassium sulphate market in 2019. This is attributed to increasing population and growing demand for food grains, which is boosting growth of potassium sulphate use as a fertilizer in the region. For instance, according to an article published by Asian Development Bank (ADB), Asia Pacific is expected to account for around 1/3rd of the estimated 2,600 million increase in global population during the period of 2010 and 2050, thus requiring additional efforts to increase productivity of crops to cater to rising population in the region.

Among the forms, solid segment accounted for a major market share of 89.6%, in 2019. SOP provides essential nutrients to the plant and aids in improving the yield of the food grains and vegetables. For instance, according to the research article published by International Journal of Agronomy and Agricultural Research (IJAAR), in 2015, SOP increased the yield of sugarcane, wheat, cotton, and rice by 13.55%, 4.8%, 27.5%, and 2.9% respectively.

Major restraints for potassium sulphate market include increasing usage of natural fertilizers such as neem fertilizers in organic farming operations. For instance, according to a research article published by University of Calabar, the combination of neem with NPK significantly increased the yield of Okra during the research studies.

