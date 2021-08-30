Powder Dietary Supplements Market Projected to Show Strong Growth 2027 | Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, Herbalife International

The thorough Analysis of the powder dietary supplements is brought forward by infinity Business Insights showcasing the factors and driving forces that is affecting the market. The demand for energy and weight management is predicted to rise as the number of fitness facilities, health clubs, gymnasiums grows, as well as for powder dietary supplements along with a growing awareness of fitness among young people. The growing acceptability of athletics as a professional path is predicted to boost demand for Powder Dietary Supplements, which would support market growth. Dietary supplements, which demand large investments, rely heavily on research and development. Furthermore, the market is likely to face hurdles throughout the forecast period as a result of strict rules governing health benefits claims and product labelling.

Top Key Players Included in Powder Dietary Supplements Market Report: Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, Herbalife International, Koninklijke DSM, BASF, DowDuPont, GlaxoSmithKline, Amway, Glanbia, and Alphabet Holdings

Europe will also be a profitable market for powder dietary supplement makers, according to a regional analysis of the global powder dietary supplement industry, which predicts Europe as a high-potential territory with a potential value by the end. The powder dietary supplement market in North America is expected to grow at a healthy rate, while the powder dietary supplement market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to develop at a similar rate. According to the analysis, very attractive opportunities are projected to generate income generation channels for players in China and India.

The exceptional coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak has mostly impacted countries in North America and Europe, including the United States, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The nutritional supplement sector is heavily focused in these areas, which benefited from the scenario as the Powder Dietary Supplements market for immunity-boosting supplements saw a boom in demand.

FAQs

By the end of 2027, what is the expected revenue share of powder dietary supplements?
During the forecast period, will the protein powder segment outgrow the already containing vitamins and minerals?

