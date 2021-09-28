Power struggle in the Union: who will chair the parliamentary group?

Berlin / Düsseldorf (dpa) – After the disaster of the federal elections, the first internal power struggle within the party is looming. The group wished to meet for its first meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The new president is usually also elected.

Former parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) is obviously not prepared to continue the term on a provisional basis, but wishes – as usual – to be elected for one year. CDU chairman Armin Laschet announced on Monday that together with CSU chief Markus Söder he would propose that the caucus chairmanship be determined only temporarily – much to Brinkhaus’s chagrin.

However, Söder told ARD the day before that CSU had “very good experiences” with Brinkhaus. “There are others as well, but that would be an option.” There can be a joint proposal from the two party leaders. Söder advocated creating “clarity” for the parliamentary group. “Maybe it would be great if we had a clear line that it doesn’t just apply for a few days, but longer.”

Laschet live review

As the Bundestag elections approached, Laschet said he was going to Berlin “without a return ticket” – even though he had not become chancellor. If the Union were to find itself on the opposition bench, the presidency of the parliamentary group would be the only important post available. After Laschet led the CDU to a historically poor result behind the SPD in the federal election, he faces growing criticism.

The CDU’s economic wing in the southwest agreed on Tuesday. The CDU needs “rapid renewal of content and staff” at federal and state levels. The “second disastrous election result after the regional elections in Baden-Württemberg” calls into question the survival of the CDU as a popular party, announced the SME and the Baden-Württemberg Economic Union (MIT) in Stuttgart.

Federal Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier (CDU) made it clear on RTL / ntv “Frühstart” that the Union had no mandate to promote the formation of a government. He congratulated the SPD, the Greens and the FDP for their performance in the federal elections. In view of possible Jamaican explorations with the Greens and the FDP, Altmaier said, “We are not making a God-given government claim, but we are not shirking our political responsibility to the state.

The Prime Minister of Hesse, Volker Bouffier, also underlined: “We do not claim any government responsibility”. Young Union boss Tilman Kuban said: “We lost the election. Point. “The clear mandate belongs to the SPD, the Greens and the FDP.

Although the Union has fallen to 24.1 percent, Laschet still hopes to move to the Chancellery with an alliance of the Greens and the FDP. However, resistance to this strategy is growing.

Bavarian Finance Minister Albert Füracker (CSU) blames Laschet for the defeat. “CSU is not responsible for this defeat,” he told the “Rheinische Post”.

Exploratory interviews this week

The SPD, with its candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz, emerged as the strongest party in the election with 25.7% and derived from the result a clear electoral mandate to form a government. Scholz wants to form a government quickly, he sees enough in common with the Greens and the FDP. “There are crossroads,” he said Monday night on ZDF.

The first exploratory talks with the Greens and the FDP could take place this week, according to the head of the SPD parliamentary group, Rolf Mützenich. Mützenich said ahead of a parliamentary group meeting with old and new members of the Bundestag: “We are ready to hold discussions not only swift but also reliable”.

According to information from “Spiegel”, the Greens and the FDP have agreed on a first meeting on Wednesday. FDP leader Christian Lindner had suggested on election night that the two parties meet in advance to explore overlaps and opportunities for compromise in opposing positions.

The new parliamentary groups of the SPD, the Greens and the Left are also meeting for the first consultations.