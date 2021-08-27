Powered Prosthetics Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report I Top key players-OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Touch Bionics Inc., Deka Research and Development Corporation, EXIII Inc., College-Park, Fillauer LLC, RSL Steeper Holdings Ltd & Others

Powered Prosthetics Market

Photo of infinity infinityAugust 27, 2021
2

Amputation is a distressing event that has a negative impact on one’s quality of life. Prosthetics are a viable choice for keeping the same level of quality of life. Prosthesis is a term used to describe an artificial device or body component that substitutes a missing body part due to trauma, sickness, or congenital disorders. It is critical to select the appropriate prosthesis for communication, task performance, and social life at home or at work.

Get sample copy of this report
https://www.infinitybusinessinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=625656

Top key players: OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Touch Bionics Inc., Deka Research and Development Corporation, EXIII Inc., College-Park, Fillauer LLC, RSL Steeper Holdings Ltd, ProtUnix, Aesthetic Prosthetic Inc., Blatchford Inc. (Endolite)

The market for powered prosthetics would expand even further. However, in the majority of countries, insurance companies do not cover patients for prosthetics, which drives people away from adoption powered prosthetics. The replacement of worn-out prostheses accounts for half of a company’s prosthetic sales, while the new amputees account for the other half. The cost of powered prosthesis is the most significant restriction. People who use prosthetics are more likely to experience skin irritation, which can lead to illness and a significant financial outlay.

Powered Prosthetics Market, By Type: Upper Extremity Powered Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Powered Prosthetics

Powered Prosthetics Market, By Application:Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics, Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Others

On the basis of geography, global powered prosthetics market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

FAQs –

1.What is the market’s regard for you?
2.What are the most important aspects of the market to keep an eye on?
3. Which sections are responsible for keeping an eye on things?


Contact Us:
Amit Jain
Sales Coordinator
International – +1 518 300 3575
Email: inquiry@infinitybusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.infinitybusinessinsights.com

Social Links:

Facebook: https://facebook.com/Infinity-Business-Insights-352172809160429

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/infinity-business-insights/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IBInsightsLLP

Photo of infinity infinityAugust 27, 2021
2
Photo of infinity

infinity

Infinity Business Insights is a market research company that offers market and business research intelligence all around the world. We are specialized in offering the services in various industry verticals to recognize their highest-value chance, address their most analytical challenges, and alter their work. We attain particular and niche demand of the industry while stabilize the quantum of standard with specified time and trace crucial movement at both the domestic and universal levels. The particular products and services provided by Infinity Business Insights cover vital technological, scientific and economic developments in industrial, pharmaceutical and high technology companies.

Related Articles

Mucormycosis Treatment Market Insights – Growth, Challenges and Future Scope to 2027| Abbott Laboratories, Biocon Limited, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Novartis AG

August 27, 2021

Vascular Embolization Devices Market  Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report I Top key players-Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Group, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc. & Others

August 27, 2021

Drug Free Depression Treatment Market  Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report I Top key players-Cleveland Clinic, Fortis Healthcare, Mayo Clinic & Others

August 27, 2021

Din Rail Type Industrial UPS Market Size & Share Expanding Across the Globe by 2021-2027 | Phoenix Contact, Schneider, Siemens

August 27, 2021
Back to top button