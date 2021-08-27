Powered Prosthetics Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report I Top key players-OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Touch Bionics Inc., Deka Research and Development Corporation, EXIII Inc., College-Park, Fillauer LLC, RSL Steeper Holdings Ltd & Others Powered Prosthetics Market

Powered Prosthetics Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report I Top key players-OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Touch Bionics Inc., Deka Research and Development Corporation, EXIII Inc., College-Park, Fillauer LLC, RSL Steeper Holdings Ltd & Others

Amputation is a distressing event that has a negative impact on one’s quality of life. Prosthetics are a viable choice for keeping the same level of quality of life. Prosthesis is a term used to describe an artificial device or body component that substitutes a missing body part due to trauma, sickness, or congenital disorders. It is critical to select the appropriate prosthesis for communication, task performance, and social life at home or at work.

Top key players: OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Touch Bionics Inc., Deka Research and Development Corporation, EXIII Inc., College-Park, Fillauer LLC, RSL Steeper Holdings Ltd, ProtUnix, Aesthetic Prosthetic Inc., Blatchford Inc. (Endolite)

The market for powered prosthetics would expand even further. However, in the majority of countries, insurance companies do not cover patients for prosthetics, which drives people away from adoption powered prosthetics. The replacement of worn-out prostheses accounts for half of a company’s prosthetic sales, while the new amputees account for the other half. The cost of powered prosthesis is the most significant restriction. People who use prosthetics are more likely to experience skin irritation, which can lead to illness and a significant financial outlay.

Powered Prosthetics Market, By Type: Upper Extremity Powered Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Powered Prosthetics

Powered Prosthetics Market, By Application:Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics, Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Others

On the basis of geography, global powered prosthetics market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

