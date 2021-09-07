Praise and Criticism for New School Quarantine Requirements

Berlin (dpa) – Education unions have mainly welcomed the agreement of federal and state health ministers for more uniform quarantine rules in schools, but have also criticized it.

“This will put an end to countries going it alone, which was overdue,” said education and science union president Maike Finnern. The regular use of meaningful and reliable PCR tests and the wearing of masks in the chambers are a prerequisite “for the concept to work”, she added. There have been criticisms of the details of the quarantine deal.

Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) called it “fair” that the duration and number of people affected by the quarantine be moderately limited. This will help ensure that classroom education is maintained for as many children and young people as possible, she told the German news agency. “But it’s also important that health authorities always look at the individual case.”

The education union VBE has criticized this The real task remains to determine in an understandable way and, if possible, nationally, what indicators will be used to decide who should go into quarantine, said the president of VBE, Udo Beckmann. It might not be that under comparable conditions the person sitting next to him or the group table would sometimes have to self-quarantine, he said.

The VBE gave a positive assessment of the agreement that asymptomatic children who are in quarantine as close contact persons should be able to end it with a negative test after five days at the earliest. This helps to create transparent regulations and reduces “people’s discontent and misunderstanding”.

The General Association of School Management in Germany played a critical role. Association president Gudrun Wolters-Vogeler on Tuesday called quarantine requirements on rbb news radio “unrealistic”. “They assume that students are constantly working in fixed positions. It does not correspond to modern pedagogy. ”During the school day, the pupils would not only have close contact with the same pupils.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach spoke in the “Rheinische Post” about progress compared to the current situation if, in the event of a corona case, entire classes would no longer be quarantined. “It would be better if only the infected child was quarantined and everyone was tested at school for five days in the morning,” he added. This provides maximum security with a minimum quarantine. “There can’t be another winter with a lot of home schooling.”