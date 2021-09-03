Prawn Market Research Report 2021, Size, Share, Price Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoSeptember 3, 2021
2

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Prawn Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, provide the global prawn market expects to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-prawn-processing-plant/requestsample

Industry Definition and Application:

Prawns are crustaceans with ten legs and an exoskeleton, sharing a similarity in texture and taste with that of a large shrimp. They are a rich source of protein, calcium, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, copper, phosphorus, and vitamins A, D, E, B1, B2 and B3. Prawns are also an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids which assist in lowering the risks of a heart attack. Apart from this, they comprise astaxanthin, which is a carotenoid nutrient that protects skin from premature aging, and selenium, which is essential to healthy muscle metabolism. Owing to such benefits, prawns are widely utilized in the preparation of a variety of cuisines, including soups, salads, pasta, curries and sushi. At present, prawns are processed into wet marinated, dry marinated, and marinated and skewered products on a large scale, which are later traded across the globe.

Browse full report with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-prawn-processing-plant

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Increasing health-consciousness among consumers is one of the significant factors that are bolstering the growth of the market. Offering numerous health benefits, prawns have acquired a substantial space in the daily diet of the majority of the population. Additionally, they contain low concentrations of fat, which has made them a preferred choice amongst weight-conscious consumers. Apart from this, rapid globalization has resulted in the popularity of international cuisines. Shifting dietary preferences from traditional staple food items towards healthy seafood products has also influenced the sales of prawns globally. Moreover, there has been a rise in the demand for processed and frozen variants of prawns as they are cheap, readily available, and offer longer shelf life and convenience to consumers. This, along with the growing number of specialty stores across the globe, is significantly driving the demand for prawns. Furthermore, increasing environmental consciousness has led to an enhanced focus on sustainable farming, which, coupled with the advent of organic prawns, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Other factors contributing to the market growth include increasing urban population, inflating per capita income levels, especially across developing economies, like India and China, and a thriving aquaculture industry.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance
Market Outlook
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Competitive Structure
Profiles of Key Players

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

Marketing Manager

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoSeptember 3, 2021
2
Photo of Smith Ivo

Smith Ivo

Five years in chemical & material has made Ivo Smith more or less an expert in everything related to medicines, drugs, chemicals and related sectors – at least from the PR front. Through his insider access to the sector, he has gained valuable insight into the entire manufacturing process of chemical and material.

Related Articles

Photo of GCC Halal Cosmetics Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

GCC Halal Cosmetics Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

September 3, 2021
Photo of Calcium Chloride Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

Calcium Chloride Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

September 2, 2021
Photo of Waterjet Cutting Machine Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Price Trends and Research Report

Waterjet Cutting Machine Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Price Trends and Research Report

September 2, 2021
Photo of Medical Electrodes Market: Top Key Players, Size, Business Growth, Share 2021, and Forecast 2026

Medical Electrodes Market: Top Key Players, Size, Business Growth, Share 2021, and Forecast 2026

August 31, 2021
Back to top button