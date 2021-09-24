Pre-Insulated Pipes Market Size, Share, Regional Overview and Global Forecast to 2030

Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Market is accounted for $7.27 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $17.76 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Growth in the district heating & cooling end-use industry and rising awareness regarding the environment and government incentives are driving the market growth. However, volatility in prices of raw materials is hampering the growth of the market.

The pre-insulated pipes are used for maintaining the temperature of the fluid present inside. They usually consist of a steel pipe with an insulating layer and an outer casing. The pre-insulated pipe systems are widely used and adopted for the transportation of gases and liquids to the district heating and cooling. The main purpose and aim of the pipes are used to maintain the temperature of the fluid and gas in the pipes.

Based on the installation, the below ground segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of district heating & cooling systems and preferring below ground pre-insulated piping systems for long straight installations as these reduce the required number of fittings, joints, and welding costs. By geography, Europe is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the factors such as increasing technological advancements in terms of connectivity, digitalization, and IoT integration, rising demand for energy-efficient solutions, and growing initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Some of the key players profiled in the Pre-Insulated Pipes Market include ZECO Aircon, Watts Water Technologies, Vital Energi Utilities Limited, Uponor, Thermal Pipe Systems, Inc., Isoplus Fernwärmetechnik GmbH, Set Pipes GmbH, Polypipe, Maincor Rohrsysteme GmbH & Co. KG, LOGSTOR, KE KELIT Österreich, Polytherm Heating Systems Limited, Interplast, Georg Fischer, ECOLINE, Durotan Ltd, aquatherm GmbH, Thermaflex International and PERMA-PIPE International Holdings, Inc.

Pipe Configurations Covered:

• Twin Pipe

• Single Pipe

Installations Covered:

• Above Ground

• Below Ground

Type of Pipes Covered:

• Flexible Pre-Insulated Pipes

• Rigid Pre-Insulated Pipes

Layers Covered:

• Foaming/Insulation Layers

• Jacketing

• Carrier Pipes

Materials Covered:

• Polymers

• Metals & Alloys

Mediums Covered:

• Liquid (Water)

• Gas (Steam)

Applications Covered:

• Waste Water

• Hydrocarbons

• Gas Distribution

• Drinking Water

• Domestic Hot/Cold Water System

End Users Covered:

• Infrastructure & Utility

• Oil & Gas

• District Heating & Cooling

• Other End Users

Application Areas Covered:

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

