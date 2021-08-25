Precision Agriculture Market Forecast 2021-2028 By Regions, Type and Application with Sales and Revenue Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on Precision Agriculture Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Precision Agriculture Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on Precision Agriculture Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Market leaders and emerging players.

Precision agriculture market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 13.40% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing need to adopt specific farming solutions to manage the raw materials has been directly impacting the growth of precision agriculture market.

This precision agriculture market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Precision Agriculture Market Scope and Market Size

Based on technology, the precision agriculture market is segmented into guidance technology, remote sensing technology and variable-rate technology. Guidance technology is further segmented into GPS/GNSS-based guidance technology and GIS-based guidance technology. Remote sensing technology is further segmented into handheld or ground-based sensing and satellite or aerial sensing. Variable-rate technology is further segmented into map-based VRT and sensor-based VRT.

Precision agriculture market has also been segmented based on application, into crop scouting, field mapping, yield monitoring, weather tracking & forecasting irrigation management, inventory management, farm labour management and variable rate application. Variable rate application is further segmented into precision irrigation, precision seeding, precision fertilization and pesticide VRA.

Based on offering, the precision agriculture market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware is further segmented into automation and control systems and sensing and monitoring devices. Automation and control systems is further sub segmented into displays, guidance and steering systems, GPS/GNSS devices, drones/UAVs, irrigation controllers, handheld mobile devices/handheld computers and flow and application control devices. Sensing and monitoring devices is further sub segmented into yield monitors, soil sensors, water sensors and climate sensors. Software is further segmented into local/web based and cloud based. Services are further segmented into system integration and consulting services, managed services, connectivity services, assisted professional services, maintenance and support services.

The countries covered in the precision agriculture market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Precision Agriculture Market Includes:

The major players covered in the precision agriculture market report are AgJunction, Raven Industries, Inc., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Trimble Inc, Prospera Technologies Ltd., Descartes Labs Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Ag Leader Technology Inc., 365FarmNet GmbH, Abundant Robotics Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., BASF SE, CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial N.V., Granular Inc., Harvest Automation Inc., Hexagon Agriculture, Kubota Corporation, Naio Technologies, Parrot SA, PrecisionHawk Inc., Teejet Technologies, The Toro Company, Valmont Industries, Inc., YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Precision Agriculture Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Precision Agriculture Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Precision Agriculture Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Precision Agriculture Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Precision Agriculture Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Precision Agriculture Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Precision Agriculture Market?

