Predictive Presymptomatic Testing Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report I Top key players-23andMe, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bayer HealthCare AG, Biocartis SA, BioHelix Corporation& Others

The market for predictive and presymptomatic testing is predicted to develop as the prevalence of genetic illnesses rises, as well as the demand for genetic counselling. Genetic counselling, according to the WHO, is the process of trained experts sharing knowledge regarding genetic components of illnesses with persons who are at risk or have a genetic disorder. Additionally, genetic counselling can be used to raise public knowledge of the genetic basis of hereditary and inherited illnesses.

Top key players: 23andMe, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bayer HealthCare AG, Biocartis SA, BioHelix Corporation, bioMerieux S.A., Celera Corporation (Quest Diagnostics), Cepheid (Danaher), Daan Diagnostics Ltd., EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) are the principal regulators of genetic tests in the United States (CMS).

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has previously played a role in regulating genetic testing companies that made false or deceptive claims about their products, but it now has a much smaller role to play in this area.

Predictive Presymptomatic Testing Market, By Type: Molecular Testing, Cytogenic Testing, Biochemical Testing

Predictive Presymptomatic Testing Market, By Application:Breast and Ovarian Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Alzheimer’s Disease, Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 2, Haemochromatosis

As more people recognise the role of genetics in disease aetiology, the market for predictive and presymptomatic testing is projected to grow. As a result, the demand for genetic testing has increased in general.

Aside from the conventional hospital context, genetic counsellors now work in a variety of settings. They work in the domains of education, administration, and policy-making, as well as as advocates for biotechnology firms. Genetic counselling now plays an important part in the health care of many industrialised countries, thanks to resource and technology improvements. Its promise is currently being fulfilled in developing countries.

