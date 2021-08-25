Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market Opportunities, Recent Industry Size and Share Analysis with Forecast To 2028 | Berry Gene, PerkinElmer, Inc., Natera, Inc., and Laboratory Corporation

The prenatal and newborn genetic testing market was valued at US$ 4,034.4 million in 2018 and it is projected to reach US$ 11,204.7 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Prenatal genetic testing is performed during the pregnancy for the diagnosis of the diseases or detection of specific genetic abnormalities before 8 to 10 weeks of gestation and also helps to determine the sex of the fetus. Most of the prenatal genetic tests use a blood sample from the mother for conduction of various screens. Diagnostic methods are more effective, accurate, and a preferred option for the detection of chromosome abnormalities as compared to the screening methods.

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

Key factors driving the growth of the market are a high prevalence of genetic diseases in infants, support from government to promote prenatal and newborn genetic test, and an increase the birth rate in various countries across the globe. On the other hand, emerging market in developing countries is likely to offer growth opportunities that are operating in the global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market.

Key companies Included in Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market:- Abbott, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Ravgen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd., Qiagen, Berry Gene, PerkinElmer, Inc., Natera, Inc., and Laboratory Corporation

Several types of genetic diseases affect the fetuses in the womb. The way in which these genetic diseases are inherited helps to determine the risk that they pose on pregnancy as well as the risk of its recurrence. The risk of having genetic diseases in babies is high in cases where the parents have another child with a genetic disease, family history of a genetic disorder, or if either of a parent has a chromosomal abnormality. There is a significant prevalence of genetic diseases among infants.

Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

