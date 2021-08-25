Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size, Share 2021: Research during the Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, Growth and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2028

Data Bridge Market Research Latest update on Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Prenatal Genetic Testing industry. With the classified Prenatal Genetic Testing market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on. The Market research report on Prenatal Genetic Testing has integrated the analysis of different factors that boost the Prenatal Genetic Testing market’s growth. It establishes trends, restraints and drivers that transform the Prenatal Genetic Testing market in either a positive or negative manner. The detailed information is based on current Prenatal Genetic Testing market trends and historic achievements.

Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 92.32 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 29.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 11.89 billion in year 2018.

Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Overview:

Prenatal testing enables us to detect the problems associated with the pregnancy. Prenatal genetic testing is done to know the birth defects such as Down syndrome, Trisomy 13, Trisomy 18 and others that are associated with genetic disorder of an unborn child before birth or during pregnancy.

According to World Health Organization, about 2%-5% of all live births, account for up to 30% of pediatric hospital admissions and cause about 50% of childhood deaths in industrialized countries, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of genetic diseases such as down syndrome, edward syndrome and patau syndrome and rising awareness among population.

Rising demand for prenatal testing for identifying genetic abnormalities.

Increasing approaches for novel diagnostic techniques and tools.

Market Restraints

High test costs make it unaffordable for the middle class people.

High skilled professionals are required.

Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Industry Key Segmentation

By Type (Integrated Prenatal Genetic Testings, Standalone Prenatal Genetic Testings)

By Delivery Mode (Web-Based Delivery, Cloud-Based Delivery)

By End- User (Providers, Payers, Pharmacies, Others)

Market Segments Outlook:

By Technology {Diagnostics Methods (PCR, aCGH, FISH)

By Screening methods (Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests, Maternal Serum Screening)}

By Screening Techniques (Carrier screening, sequential screening, and maternal serum quad screening)

By Diseases (Alzheimer’s Disease, Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Thalassemia, Huntington’s Disease, Rare Diseases, Other Diseases)

By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers)

List of Companies Profiled in the Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Illumina, Inc

Natera Inc

Abbott

Cepheid

ELITech Group

Autogenomics

Sequenom

GeneDx

23andMe, Inc.

Ambry Genetics

Invitae Corporation

……

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Key Questions Answered

– What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Growth & Sizing?

– Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Prenatal Genetic Testing market?

– What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Prenatal Genetic Testing market?

– What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Prenatal Genetic Testing market?

– What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Major Key Contents Covered in Prenatal Genetic Testing Market:

Introduction of Prenatal Genetic Testing with development and status.

Manufacturing Technology of Prenatal Genetic Testing with analysis and trends.

Analysis of Global Prenatal Genetic Testing market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information, and Contact Information.

Analysis of Global Prenatal Genetic Testing market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit

Analysis Prenatal Genetic Testing Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption, and Import and Export.

Prenatal Genetic Testing market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.

2020-2027 Market Forecast of Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export

Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?

Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Prenatal Genetic Testing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Prenatal Genetic Testing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Prenatal Genetic Testing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2010-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Prenatal Genetic Testing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2027).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Prenatal Genetic Testing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

