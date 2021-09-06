Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global prepacked chromatography columns market reached a value of US$ 2.24 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Prepacked chromatography columns are pre-filled columns that decontaminate specific chemical compounds from mixtures. They are generally used for various chromatography procedures, like ion exchange, hydrophobic stationary phase, multimodal, etc. They help in managing the time-consuming and laborious chromatography column packing process and increase the processing time for chemicals. Prepacked chromatography columns also enable the users to test multiple chromatography resins for media evaluation simultaneously, eliminating the need to clean hardware. As a result, they are widely used across several industries, such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food and beverage, etc.

Market Trends

The growing pharmaceutical industry, along with the widespread product adoption in drug discovery and biological research applications, is augmenting the demand for prepacked chromatography columns. It is extensively being used to produce cost-effective vaccines and monoclonal antibodies for treating rare and novel diseases. Furthermore, the rising adoption of prepacked chromatography columns in the agriculture industry to analyze plant growth hormones and conduct pesticide residue analysis to maintain contamination-free crops is also propelling the market growth. These columns are also used in the food and beverage industry to evaluate volatile flavor components in food products and conduct chemical analysis of the oxidative breakdown of fats and lipids by micro-organisms. Additionally, the increasing demand for single-use products and extensive R&D activities in the biotechnology sector are further expected to drive the prepacked chromatography columns market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.

Knauer Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation)

Repligen Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Waters Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, technique, application, end-use and geography.

Breakup by Type:

<100 ML

100-1000 ML

>1000 ML

Breakup by Technique:

Hydrophobic Stationary Phase Chromatography

Ion-Exchange Chromatography

Multimodal Chromatography

Others

Breakup by Application:

Resin Screening

Protein Purification

Sample Preparation

Anion and Cation Exchange

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

Water and Environmental

Food and Beverages

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

