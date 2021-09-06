Prescriptive Security Market 2021-27 Booming CAGR +5% with Hexagon, Cisco System, IBM, NEC Corporation, SAS Institute, Nice Systems, SAP ERP, ESRI, Splunk, Verint Systems, ATOS

Prescriptive Security Market is projected to thrive at a CAGR +5% by the timeline of 2021-27.

Prescriptive security is, at its heart, a fusion of technologies and processes designed to reduce the time and effort needed to detect and respond effectively to cyber security threats and incidents. A critical aspect of prescriptive security is its use of automation and artificial intelligence technologies.

Prescriptive Security Study

The study report offers a comprehensive analysis of Prescriptive Security size across the globe as regional and country level market size analysis, CAGR estimation of market growth during the forecast period, revenue, key drivers, competitive background and sales analysis of the payers.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

Hexagon

Cisco System

IBM

NEC Corporation

SAS Institute

Nice Systems

SAP ERP

ESRI

Splunk

Verint Systems

ATOS

The research report of the Prescriptive Security offers broad analysis about the industry on the basis of different key segments.

Additionally, the research report on Prescriptive Security provides an in depth analysis about market status, market size, revenue share, industry development trends, products' advantages and disadvantages of the enterprise, enterprise competition pattern, industrial policy and regional industrial layout characteristics.

Market segmentation by type:

Hosted

On Premise

Market segmentation by application:

Incident Detection

Pattern Recognition

Surveillance

Others

Market segmentation by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Prescriptive Security. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

