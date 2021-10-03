Presidential election 2024 | American democracy holds its breath as it awaits Trump’s decision

(Washington) The 2000 US presidential election was held on a pocket square in Florida and had to be ruled by the Supreme Court.

Chris Lefkow Agence France-Presse

2020 was bathed in unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud, culminating in the attack by Trumpist activists on Capitol Hill.

What does 2024 hold in store? A potential high altitude spectacle, crucial to American democracy.

“The United States is heading for its greatest political and constitutional crisis since the Civil War,” wrote Robert Kagan, senior fellow of the Brookings Institution think tank, in the Washington Post columns last week.

“Social pathology”

At the center of all tensions is Donald Trump, the first president in United States history to fail to recognize the outcome of an election, who openly flirts with the possibility of returning to the White House race in 2024.

During a boxing match that the ex-president held on Nov.

In a 15-page text that shuddered political circles, Robert Kagan paints an apocalyptic scenario.

One that there is “a reasonable chance that in the next three or four years there will be episodes of large-scale violence, a dismantling of federal authority, and the division of the country into democratic and republican enclaves.”

Polls suggest that the majority of Americans share at least some of their concerns: 56% of those recently polled in a CNN-SSRS poll said American democracy was under attack.

Around 37% of those questioned feel they have been “put to the test”. Only 6% believed that she was not exposed to any danger.

At the center of concern were the repeated and unfounded allegations by Donald Trump about a November 2020 election “stolen” from Joe Biden, which was gradually creeping into American politics.

A total of 78% of Republicans polled by CNN-SSRS said they did not believe that Mr Biden legitimately won the presidential election, a figure that is comparable to other polls.

Michael Green wore a sweater that said Donald Trump won the 2020 election at a rally in Perry, Georgia on September 25.

“This is a new phenomenon in the American elections,” analyzes Edward Foley, professor of constitutional law at Ohio State University.

“There has been a controversy over the validity of certain ballot papers – like between Bush and Gore in 2000 – and recounts in elections since they existed in America,” he lists.

But the “big lie” with which supporters of Donald Trump denounce alleged irregularities in the polls is “something new,” insists the professor. “It’s disconnected from reality, it’s a kind of social pathology”.

“No matter what it costs”

In his long editorial, Robert Kagan writes that Donald Trump and his Republican allies are paving the way for victory in 2024, “at all costs.”

A strategy that includes passing laws in some Republican-led states that, according to Democrats, aim to restrict African Americans’ voting rights and, according to Republicans, to protect the integrity of ballot papers.

It’s also about replacing local Republican officials like Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, who refused to “find” nearly 12,000 ballots in Donald Trump’s name. And to take the place of the billionaire’s believers.

“When you have these people in the driver’s seat, you have people who have a huge impact on the election process – how the votes are counted, who is declared the winner,” said Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia Electoral Department.

“The Ultimate Perversion”

Even if that were to provoke outrage among Democrats, Republican-controlled states could potentially ignore a referendum against Mr Trump and nominate their own voters to the electoral college – the body that ultimately decides who wins the elections, assures Larry Sabato.

Republicans are also in a good position to regain control of the House of Representatives from the Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections, which would give them access to yet another potentially critical lever of power.

Because “as dramatic as January 6th was, with a riot and bloodshed, the outcome of the day was never in question,” assures Edward Foley: Vice President Mike Pence had refused to follow Donald Trump in one of his recent attempts change the voting process.

“But if on January 6, 2025 parliamentarians who are sympathetic to the ‘big lie’ are ready to reject the election result out of a pure thirst for power,” said the professor, “then it would be perversion of ultimate democracy”.