Presidential election in France | The Animalist Party is aiming for more than 2% of the vote

Presidential election in France | The Animalist Party is aiming for more than 2% of the vote

(Paris) The beastly party of France believes it can improve its presidential election score of 2.2% of the vote it received in the 2019 European elections – which comes as a surprise – its candidate Hélène told AFP on Thursday.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 9:47 am

“The quantified goals are complicated because there are always uncertainties. But we want to do more, because our electoral potential is greater ”than that recorded in 2019, said this Girondin lawyer.

Almost as much as the communists in 2019

The animalistic party won 2.17% of the vote in the European elections, practically on a par with the communists and the UDI centrists. Her score could have been higher, however, the candidate believes, pointing to the lack of resources that then prevented her party from actually campaigning and while many polling stations had no ballots.

The animal cause owes its increased visibility over the past five years to militant actions by associations like L214 and their shocking videos of abattoir abuse. “The topic comes up, but there is a form of opportunism,” said Ms. Thouy: “Even when announcements are made, we back off a year later. That makes our presence necessary. ”

Hélène Thouy is due to demonstrate in front of the Senate on Thursday, which is beginning to examine a bill to strengthen the fight against animal abuse.

The text, supported by the presidential majority and adopted almost unanimously by the National Assembly in first reading in January, is intended to help avoid impulsive pet purchases, which lead to many abandons. He also wants to tighten the penalties for mistreatment.