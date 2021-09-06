Press Fit Connector Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 13 Bn by 2031: Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global press fit connector market. In terms of revenue, the global press fit connector market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global press fit connector market.

The global press fit connector market is broadly affected by several factors, including increasing applications in a wide range of sectors, rising adoption of advanced technology, and developments in the automotive industry. Thus, expanding applications of press fit connectors in different sectors is propelling the global market.

Buy Our Premium Research Report at –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=81965<ype=S

Press Fit Connector Market: Dynamics

The reliability of the press fit technology is influencing its use in aerospace and medical industries, as press fit connectors are used in critical applications. They are utilized in modern aircraft such as Boeing 737 and Airbus A350, which are currently utilizing the power distribution and control systems, which employs various types of press-fit Sub-D connectors. These are manufactured by companies such as Amphenol. Moreover, efforts are being taken to reduce the time required to manufacture electronics equipment. Currently, connectors are the last component that is manually mounted on PCBs.

Various government regulations have been enacted across the globe, such as EU Directive, which restrict the usage of hazardous substances such as lead in devices and systems. This results in the usage of new temperature-resistant connectors. Additionally, press fit connectors do not require soldering and hence, enable semi-automatic or fully automatic mounting of connectors onto PCBs. This results in significant gain of production time. Moreover, the press fit technology does not need high temperature plastics for lead-free applications. Solder-based defects such as residuals, solder balls, bad wetting are eliminated. These advantages are fueling the press fit connector market.

However, the high cost of advanced technologies is preventing automotive and aerospace & defense industries from adopting new technologies. Latest and robust technologies are more expensive, which increases the cost of the final product. This factor may hamper the press fit connector market.

Request a Sample –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=81965

Press Fit Connector Market: Prominent Regions

The press fit connector market in North America is expected to expand during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key market players, technological advancements, and rise in usage of press fit connectors in various applications in the region. The press fit connector market in Europe is projected to expand considerably during the forecast period, due to increasing investments by manufacturers in the region and rising adoption of electric & hybrid vehicles. The press fit connector market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the usage of press fit connectors in aerospace and automotive sectors and the presence of a large number of players designing and producing press fit connectors.

Press Fit Connector Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global press fit connector market are TE Connectivity Inc, Amphenol, Fujitsu, ERNI International, Radiall, Harting, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Limited., J.S.T. Manufacturing Company Limited, Interplex, Samtec Inc., and Wurth Elektronik.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/