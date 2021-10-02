Pressure on Laschet increases

Berlin (dpa) – The pressure on CDU boss Armin Laschet is increasing. The party is increasingly openly discussing a new structure in terms of content and personnel. “There must be a federal party congress for this, at the latest in January,” said vice-party Jens Spahn of “Welt am Sonntag”.

“No one can deny that mistakes were made in the election campaign and that our best candidate did not shoot correctly. That alone cost a lot of percent. Whatever the outcome of the explorations, it must be clear: “Now this is programming for the future, continuing like this is not an option.”

Despite its electoral debacle, the Union wants to explore the chances of forming a joint government this Sunday with the FDP and Tuesday with the Greens. Such a Jamaican alliance is only likely if the talks on a SPD-led traffic light coalition with the Greens and the FDP, which continue in parallel, fail. CSU boss Markus Söder said last Tuesday: “Olaf Scholz currently has the best chance of becoming chancellor – clearly.”

The call for grassroots participation grows stronger

Several CDU politicians are pushing for members to vote on a new roster if explorations in Jamaica fail. Among them are Bundestag members Carsten Linnemann and Christian von Stetten from the economic wing, who had repeatedly defended Friedrich Merz as party leader. The “Bild” had reported that Merz wanted to run for the party president again, if there was a membership poll or grassroots election.

“We will not circumvent the involvement of members in the next decision on the presidency,” said Linnemann of the “Bild”. He told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) that if Jamaica does not materialize and Laschet loses his post, the CDU should involve the grassroots in electing its future leadership. Von Stetten told the newspaper that if the government’s participation had not been successful, “the time would have come for the base.”

Spahn was clearly critical of the state of the party – and the way the CDU and CSU deal with each other. The CDU has not had major programmatic debates for many years. Since October 2018, she has been debating the issue of leadership. “Many open questions were postponed instead of being decided in order to create a profile,” he complained. The obvious should not obscure structural problems. “The CDU and the CSU can only be successful if they stand together. He’s missed too often not only in the past few months, but in the past few years. “

“The 2025 project starts today”

For the future, a new procedure for the establishment of the candidate for chancellor and for the elaboration of the electoral program is necessary. “The logic that only the two presidents can make such important decisions together is outdated,” Spahn said. After this electoral result, it is about the composition of the future. “The 2025 project starts today. The next generation after Angela Merkel must now become more visible, take positions and take responsibility ”.

Foreign expert Norbert Röttgen told the “Tagesspiegel”: “We should learn that important personnel issues such as a candidate for chancellor cannot be resolved with a committee majority – against the majority of MPs, members , public.” In certain situations, therefore, he considers the decisions of the members to be sensible.

The boss of the CDU Hamburg, Christoph Ploß, sees it in the same way: “The next decisions concerning the personnel must necessarily be taken with a greater involvement of the members of the CDU”, he told the “Bild “. The President of the CDU Thuringia, Christian Hirte, also expressed this point of view to the FAS: “Across our party, many have the impression that our management bodies have not always decided on personnel issues. in accordance with the majority will of the members. It is “necessary to involve the CDU base more closely in personnel decisions”.