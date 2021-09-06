Pressure Washer Market Report 2021 | Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Pressure Washer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global pressure washer market reached a value of US$ 1.98 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Pressure washer is a high-pressure mechanical device used to clean, wash, and scrub hard stains from floors or other surfaces. It primarily consists of an electric or hydraulic motor, high-pressure pump, pressure-resistant hose, filter, and various cleaning attachments. A pressure washer is more efficient than conventional washers as it helps in removing dirt, stains, grime, etc., from the surface of furniture, roads, automobiles, and buildings. Based on diverse applications, pressure washers can be widely classified as garden washers, car washers, home exterior washers, floor washers, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pressure-washer-market/requestsample

Market Trends

Growing awareness towards the cleanliness and hygiene among the masses is primarily driving the demand for pressure washers across the globe. Furthermore, an increasing number of professional cleaning startups, coupled with the rising adoption of pressure washers in the commercial sector, is also propelling the market growth. Pressure washers are extensively adopted for deep cleaning buildings, car washing, maintaining swimming pools, roof cleaning, gardening, etc., thereby experiencing a high demand on a global level. Apart from this, the rising usage of high-temperature pressure washers in the food processing industry to clean and remove pathogens while maintaining food safety standards is also bolstering the market growth. With the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, pressure washers are increasingly being adopted in numerous sanitization procedures across commercial spaces to eradicate coronavirus infection.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3cN9LhA

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

AR North America

Briggs & Stratton

Campbell Hausfeld

FNA Group

Generac Holdings

MI-T-M Corporation

Nilfisk Group

Ryobi

Simpson

Snow Joe LLC

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of power source, output, application, distribution channel and geography

Breakup by Power Source:

Electricity Based

Gas Based

Fuel Based

Breakup by Output:

Upto 1500 PSI

1501 to 3000 PSI

3001 to 4000 PSI

Above 4000 PSI

Breakup by Application:

Car Washer

Garden Washer

Home Exterior Washer

Floor Cleaning

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Distribution

Offline Distribution

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports by IMARC Group

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-headphones-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/vehicle-anti-theft-system-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/bpo-business-analytics-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/anesthesia-video-laryngoscope-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automatic-door-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mining-waste-management-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/semiconductor-intellectual-property-ip-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/biometrics-as-a-service-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/database-as-a-service-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/amoled-display-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800