Prime Minister re-elected in a weakened position

(Reykjavik) Iceland briefly believed on Sunday that it was the first country in Europe to have a majority of women elected to parliament, but a recount has rewritten this page of history by lowering the proportion of women to 47.6%.

Posted on Sep 26, 2021 at 12:06 PM Updated at 4:34 PM

Jérémie RICHARD with Tom LITTLE Agence France-Presse

Of the 63 seats in the Althingi, Iceland’s millennial parliament, 30 are held by women, up from 33 before this recount.

This proportion remains the new record in Europe, with Sweden taking first place so far, with 47% of female MPs, according to the World Bank.

After this new count, which changed some votes in one of the country’s six constituencies due to the very complex Icelandic electoral system, three women lost their promised seats, said AFP Ingi Tryggvason, chairwoman of the local constituency commission.

“These few voices of difference are causing these great upheavals,” he stated.

Nobody asked about it, but “we decided to count because the result was so close,” added the election officer for the Northwest constituency.

However, there is still uncertainty, as a possible recount in another constituency in the south of the country could have repercussions.

Before this dramatic turnaround, officials and ordinary citizens congratulated each other on the small Iceland (370,000 inhabitants) that went down in European political history.

No country in Europe has ever exceeded the symbolic bar of 50% women in a parliament.

“I’m 85 years old, I’ve waited all my life for women to be in the majority […]and I’m really happy, ”Erdna, a Reykjavik resident, told AFP.

While several parties themselves have a minimum proportion of women among their candidates, no law prescribes a quota for women in parliamentary elections in Iceland.

The Nordic country is consistently at the forefront of feminism and has topped the World Economic Forum’s ranking for gender equality for 12 years in a row.

“This is another example of how far we have come on the road to full gender equality. […] I wish this parliament every success, ”said Icelandic head of state Gudni Johannesson to AFP.

Behind this symbol stood the parliamentary elections organized on Saturday despite the strengthening of the government coalition from the weakened position of Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir.

His left environmental party, the Left Green Movement, lost three seats and trailed their two current right-wing allies with 12.6% of the vote.

The big winner is the Progress Party (center right), which won 13 seats with 17.3% of the vote, five more than in the last election in 2017.

The jubilation prevailed during the night in the party’s headquarters “back to the forefront of the political scene”, her chairwoman Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson, who found herself in the office of prime minister, started with jubilation.

However, former Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson’s Conservative party remained Iceland’s leading party with 24.4% of the vote, retaining its 16-seat contingent when polls predicted a decline.

With a total of 37 seats, the three allied parties are consolidating their majority overall, but the right is in a strong position. With the option of finding another third partner ideologically closer, for example the centrist parties of the reform (five seats) or the center (three MPs).

Even if the negotiations are traditionally long, Iceland is moving away from a scenario of a political blockade feared in the polls.

Never since the spectacular bankruptcy of Icelandic banks in 2008 and the severe crisis that followed has an outgoing Icelandic government retained its majority. We have to go back to 2003 to find a precedent.

Talks must be held between the three party leaders, and the question of the future tenant of Stjornarradid, the humble White House in which the Icelandic heads of government sit, will inevitably arise, according to analysts.

Prime Minister Benediktsson? “I’m not asking for that,” the chairman of the conservative RUV assured the public television RUV, after which “we have to look for solutions”.

After a decade of crises, scandals and repeated elections, the current coalition marks the return of political stability in Iceland.