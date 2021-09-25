Prince Andrew admits he was a victim of sexual assault

(New York) Prince Andrew, the target of a sexual assault lawsuit in New York, admitted that he was on formal proceedings as part of the investigation into the sex crimes of American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison, on a document by the American Judicial system.

Posted on Sep 24, 2021 at 8:38 pm

In this embarrassing case for the British royal family, the second son of Queen Elizabeth was publicly accused of sexual assault by an American. In early August, this woman, Virginia Giuffre, filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court over facts that allegedly occurred more than 20 years ago when she was a minor.

That August 9 suit was officially served on August 27 at the Windsor royal residence in the absence of Prince Andrew, but he had contested the official service and service for ten days.

According to court documents that AFP reviewed on Friday, the Duke of York finally accepted that the lawsuit had in fact been handed over to him and officially handed over to him. His attorneys and prosecutor agreed that this report dated back to September 21st (rather than August 27th).

Prince Andrew, 61, has until October 29 to respond.

According to Ms. Giuffre’s complaint, he was “one of the powerful men” to whom she was “given for sexual purposes” when she was the victim of the giant sex trafficking for which she became the financier Jeffrey Epstein between 2000 and 2002, at the age of 16 indicted and jailed before committing himself to death in a Manhattan prison in the summer of 2019.

Prince Andrew, who “categorically” denies these allegations, is suspected of having “sexually abused” Virginia Giuffre three times: in London in a house very close to Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and owned by the businessman in New York and the Virgin Islands .

Prince Andrew gave the BBC in November 2019 an interview deemed disastrous, in which he neither regretted his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein nor the slightest empathy for his victims.

He had expressed doubts about the authenticity of a photo showing him with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell in the background, who is still in prison and whose trial is due to begin on November 29 in New York. Despite his refusals, his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein had thrown him into turmoil and forced him to retire from public life.